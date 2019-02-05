|
Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band Expand 30th Anniversary Tour
02-05-2019
Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band have announced additional tour dates for their 30th Anniversary tour of North America that will be taking place this spring.
The first leg of the tour will be begin with a one off at at Harrah's Resort Southern California on March 21st followed by dates in Japan through early April
The band will then kick off the summer leg on August 1st at The Colosseum at Caesars in Windsor, Ontario and wrap things up on September 1st at The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, CA.
The Beatles legend had this to say, "My dream has always been, and still is, to play great music with great musicians - and I've been blessed to have so many incredible ones in my All Starr Bands," Ringo reflected. "We can't wait to get out there and share the joy with you - every show is always such a wonderful Peace & Love fest between us and our audiences."
