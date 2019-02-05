News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band Expand 30th Anniversary Tour

02-05-2019
Ringo Starr

Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band have announced additional tour dates for their 30th Anniversary tour of North America that will be taking place this spring.

The first leg of the tour will be begin with a one off at at Harrah's Resort Southern California on March 21st followed by dates in Japan through early April

The band will then kick off the summer leg on August 1st at The Colosseum at Caesars in Windsor, Ontario and wrap things up on September 1st at The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, CA.

The Beatles legend had this to say, "My dream has always been, and still is, to play great music with great musicians - and I've been blessed to have so many incredible ones in my All Starr Bands," Ringo reflected. "We can't wait to get out there and share the joy with you - every show is always such a wonderful Peace & Love fest between us and our audiences."


Ringo and His All Starr Band Tour -- Japan 2019 Tour Dates:
March 27 Sun Palace Hall, Fukuoka, Japan
March 29 Uenogakuen, Hiroshima, Japan
April 1 Tokyo Electron Hall Miyagi Sendai Japan
April 2 Shimin Center, Koriyama, Japan
April 3 Hitomi Kinen Kodo, Tokyo, Japan
April 5 Dome City Hall, Tokyo, Japan
April 9 Zepp, Nagoya, Japan
April 10 Archaic Hall, Japan, Osaka
April 11 Orix Theatre, Osaka, Japan

North American 2019 Tour Dates:
August 1 The Colosseum at Caesars, Windsor, Ontario
August 3 & 4 Ravinia, Highland Park, IL
August 6 DPAC, Durham, NC
August 7 & 8 Ryman Auditorium, Nashville, TN
August 10 & 11 Wolf Trap, Vienna, VA
August 13 Berglund Center Coliseum, Roanoke, VA
August 14 The Met Philadelphia, Philadelphia, PA
August 20 State Farm Center, Champaign, IL
August 22 Mystic Lake Casino, Prior Lake, MN
August 23 Harrah's Council Bluffs Casino, Council Bluffs, IA
August 25 Santa Fe Opera House, Santa Fe, NM
August 26 Celebrity Theatre, Phoenix, AZ
August 28 Paramount Theatre, Oakland, CA
August 30 Thunder Valley Casino Resort, Lincoln, CA
August 31 Vina Robles Amphitheatre, Paso Robles, CA
September 1 The Greek Theatre, Los Angeles, CA


