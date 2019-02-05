Zac Brown Band Announce The Owl Tour

The Zac Brown Band have revealed North American summer and fall tour dates that they will be launching in support of their forthcoming studio album.

The trek, dubbed The Owl Tour, will feature support from Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real on select dates and will follow their previously announced Down The Rabbit Hole Live Tour this spring.

The tour is set to kick off on June 7th in Gilford, NH at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion and will wrap up on October 26th in Dallas, TX at The Dos Equis Pavilion.



The Owl Tour Dates:

5/25/2019 - Indianapolis, IN - Legends Day - Indy 500

6/7/2019 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

6/8/2019 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

6/9/2019 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

6/14/2019 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

6/15/2019 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Performing Arts Center

6/21/2019 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

6/22/2019 - Holmdel, NJ - P.N.C. Bank Arts Center

6/23/2019 - Holmdel, NJ - P.N.C. Bank Arts Center

6/28/2019 - Burgettstown, PA - KeyBank Pavilion

6/29/2019 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

6/30/2019 - Milwaukee, WI - Milwaukee Summerfest

7/12/2019 - Calgary, AB - Calgary Stampede

7/21/2019 - Brooklyn, MI - Faster Horses Festival

7/24/2019 - Paso Robles, CA - California Mid-State Fair

7/25/2019 - Irvine, CA - Five Point Amphitheater

7/26/2019 - Irvine, CA - Five Point Amphitheater

8/9/2019 - Denver, CO - Coors Field

8/11/2019 - Des Moines, IA - Grandstand - Iowa State Fairgrounds

8/23/2019 - Wantagh, NY - Nikon at Jones Beach Theater

8/24/2019 - Wantagh, NY - Nikon at Jones Beach Theater

8/25/2019 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

8/29/2019 - Hershey, PA - Hershey Park Stadium

8/30/2019 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center

8/31/2019 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park (on sale February 15)

9/6/2019 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion

9/7/2019 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion

9/8/2019 - Hartford, CT - XFINITY Theatre

9/19/2019 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

9/20/2019 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheater

10/17/2019 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place

10/18/2019 - West Palm Beach, FL - Coral Sky Amphitheatre

10/19/2019 - West Palm Beach, FL - Coral Sky Amphitheatre

10/20/2019 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

10/25/2019 - Rogers, AR - The Walmart Amp

10/26/2019 - Dallas, TX - The Dos Equis Pavilion (on sale February 15)





Related Stories

Zac Brown Band Announce Down The Rabbit Hole Live Tour

Zac Brown Band Dedicate Houston Show To Hurricane Harvey Relief

Zac Brown Band Release 'Roots' Music Video

Zac Brown Makes Surprise Visit To Paralyzed Fan

Zac Brown Band Talk New Album 'Welcome Home'

Zac Brown Band Return to Their 'Roots' on New Single

Zac Brown Band Preview Kacey Musgraves Collaboration

Zac Brown Band Stream New Single 'Family Table'

Zac Brown Band Stream New Single 'Real Thing'

More Zac Brown Band News

Share this article



