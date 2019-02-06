|
Bob Mould Releases 'Lost Faith' Video
Bob Mould has released a music video clip for his new song "Lost Faith". The track comes from his forthcoming album "Sunshine Rock", which is hitting stores this Friday (Feb 8th).
Mould had this to say about the new visual, "The video follows the protagonist who is trying to find solace and anonymity in an increasingly corrupt world filled with paranoia and misinformation.
"We see him being questioned about his real intent, apprehended by a fictitious yet familiar looking border security, then interrogated about the life he left behind.
