Bob Mould Releases 'Lost Faith' Video

02-06-2019
Bob Mould

Bob Mould has released a music video clip for his new song "Lost Faith". The track comes from his forthcoming album "Sunshine Rock", which is hitting stores this Friday (Feb 8th).

Mould had this to say about the new visual, "The video follows the protagonist who is trying to find solace and anonymity in an increasingly corrupt world filled with paranoia and misinformation.

"We see him being questioned about his real intent, apprehended by a fictitious yet familiar looking border security, then interrogated about the life he left behind.

Shot in Berlin, the video switches into dream sequences filled with chases, captures, and escapes. There's a mosh pit of half-naked dancers, an accordionist in a church square, and the climax being a wild pursuit through the surrealistic ruins of a decommissioned CIA listening station." Watch the video here.


