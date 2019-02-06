Classic Era Guns N' Roses Star Inks Deal For New Album

Guns N' Roses 'Use Your Illusion' era guitarist Gilby Clarke has inked a deal with Golden Robot Records for the release of his first new album in over 15 years.

The new album will be entitled "The Gospel Truth" and is set to be released on an as-yet-revealed date sometime later this year. Gilby spoke with Gibson about the album during this year's NAMM show. Watch the interview here.

Label president Mark Alexander-Erber had this to say, "I couldn't be happier to sign such an incredible artist like Gilby Clarke to our GRR international roster. He is totally authentic through and through. He brings such a wealth of experience to his songwriting, playing and producing and I know the world is ready for his new solo album which is a long time coming. It is an honour to release this record.' Clarke explains his excitement about the signing "I am so happy to be a part of the Golden Robot family for my new solo record. I use the word family because I feel like I found a home. We share the same passion for Rock n Roll! Rock N Roll is alive n' well & together we will turn it up loud!"





Related Stories

Guns N' Roses Guitarist Gilby Clarke Announces Micro Tour

More Gilby Clarke News

Share this article



