News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Classic Era Guns N' Roses Star Inks Deal For New Album

02-06-2019
Gilby Clark

Guns N' Roses 'Use Your Illusion' era guitarist Gilby Clarke has inked a deal with Golden Robot Records for the release of his first new album in over 15 years.

The new album will be entitled "The Gospel Truth" and is set to be released on an as-yet-revealed date sometime later this year. Gilby spoke with Gibson about the album during this year's NAMM show. Watch the interview here.

Label president Mark Alexander-Erber had this to say, "I couldn't be happier to sign such an incredible artist like Gilby Clarke to our GRR international roster. He is totally authentic through and through. He brings such a wealth of experience to his songwriting, playing and producing and I know the world is ready for his new solo album which is a long time coming. It is an honour to release this record.' Clarke explains his excitement about the signing "I am so happy to be a part of the Golden Robot family for my new solo record. I use the word family because I feel like I found a home. We share the same passion for Rock n Roll! Rock N Roll is alive n' well & together we will turn it up loud!"


Related Stories


Classic Era Guns N' Roses Star Inks Deal For New Album

Guns N' Roses Guitarist Gilby Clarke Announces Micro Tour

More Gilby Clarke News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Tool's Maynard James Keenan Shoots Down Album Release Speculation- Led Zeppelin Star To Play Special One-Off Show- Greta Van Fleet Cancel Shows For Health Reasons- more

AC/DC Reportedly Finish New Album- KISS Refuse To Play With Former Member Again- Foo Fighters Injury Forces Shows To Be Postponed- Slash Summer Tour- more

Van Halen Star Open To Reunion Tour- Foo Fighters Full Super Saturday Night Streaming Online- Neal Schon Expands Journey Through Time Tour- Judas Priest- more

KISS Launch First Leg Of Farewell Tour- Foo Fighters Gearing Up For Super Saturday Night Concert- Queen Classic Rocks Super Bowl Commercial- AC/DC Legend's Letter- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Tool's Maynard James Keenan Shoots Down Album Release Speculation

Led Zeppelin Star To Play Special One-Off Show

Greta Van Fleet Cancel Shows For Health Reasons

Classic Era Guns N' Roses Star Inks Deal For New Album

Lynyrd Skynyrd Add More Dates To Farewell Tour

Ghost Mastermind Reveals New Album Plans

Megadeth Release 'Warheads On Foreheads' Promo Video

Alter Bridge Reveal New Album Plans

Metallica Share Video From Birmingham Show

Bob Mould Releases 'Lost Faith' Video

AC/DC Reportedly Finish New Album

KISS Refuse To Play With Former Member Again

Foo Fighters Injury Forces Shows To Be Postponed

Slash Announces North American Solo Band Tour

David Lee Roth Solo Band Reunion Pro-Shot Video Goes Online

Sammy Hagar And The Circle Announce Spring Tour

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Rock Reads: Nashville Songwriter Vol. II

Rock Reads: Counting Down Elvis: His 100 Finest Songs

Rock Reads: Metaphysical Graffiti

Road Trip: Road Trip Canton, Ohio: A Super Trip to the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Rock Reads: The Clash: All The Albums, All The Songs And Led Zeppelin: All The Albums, All The Songs (Expanded Edition)

Rock Reads: No Cameras Allowed: My Career as an Outlaw Rock and Roll Photographer

Rock Reads: Bruce Springsteen: An Illustrated Biography

2019 Southern Rock Cruise Part 3: Southern Rock's New Generation

Glen Campbell - Sings for the King

The 2019 Southern Rock Cruise Part 2: Cozumel and Lynyrd Skynyrd

The 2019 Southern Rock Cruise, Part 1: Sail Away!

Root 66: Love Canon - Cover Story: A Journey through Music's Greatest Decade

Root 66: Dan Johnson - Hemingway

Quick Flicks: High Voltage

Best of 2018: Panic! at the Disco Live In Chicago

- more

Pick Of The Week


Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.