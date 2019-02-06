News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Ghost Mastermind Reveals New Album Plans

02-06-2019
Ghost

(hennemusic) Ghost mastermind Tobias Forge is sharing his plans for the follow-up to the band's 2017 album, "Prequelle", ahead of this weekend's Grammy Awards.

Forge tells Billboard that he has been working on the project "for months now," with plans to be in the studio again by the beginning of 2020 with a release later that year.

"Luckily, this time around, I feel very certain as to what I want to do," says Forge. "I have tons of bits and pieces and stuff written, and I know that once I really start working that there's going to be a record which feels very inspired.

"The dramaturgic nature of the records and the stories are getting more and more intertwined nowadays, which I like. It's almost like working with a series, I guess; you have your characters and you can still f**k with them and add new things and take things away. You can do whatever you want, which is always enticing from a creative standpoint."

After winning a Best Metal Performance Grammy in 2016 for "Cirice," Ghost is up for a pair of awards - Best Rock Album for "Prequelle" and Best Rock Song for "Rats" - at the 61st annual event.

"It's a great honor - very, very joyous," explains Forge, who's also won three Grammy Awards in Sweden and will fly in from Ghost's European tour to attend this year's Grammy ceremony. "You'd think that anyone who experienced being nominated and winning one maybe wouldn't care so much about getting another one, but I can really vouch that is not the case.

"I have felt tremendously overjoyed with the first nomination and then it completely blew my mind when I won it last time. And now when I got nominated again, it definitely feels like tremendous." Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Ghost Mastermind Reveals New Album Plans

John 5 and The Creatures Release Crank It, Living With Ghosts

Bullet For My Valentine Member Asked To Join Ghost 2018 In Review

Ghost Release 'Faith' Music Video

Singled Out: Season Of Ghosts' A Place To Call Home

Ghost's Prequelle Named Best Metal Album Of 2018

Ghost Rock The Grammy Nominations

Ghost Found Success By Being Old School Says Tobias Forge

Ghost Mastermind Teases 2019 Release

Opeth Release Live 'Ghost Of Perdition' Video

More Ghost News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Tool's Maynard James Keenan Shoots Down Album Release Speculation- Led Zeppelin Star To Play Special One-Off Show- Greta Van Fleet Cancel Shows For Health Reasons- more

AC/DC Reportedly Finish New Album- KISS Refuse To Play With Former Member Again- Foo Fighters Injury Forces Shows To Be Postponed- Slash Summer Tour- more

Van Halen Star Open To Reunion Tour- Foo Fighters Full Super Saturday Night Streaming Online- Neal Schon Expands Journey Through Time Tour- Judas Priest- more

KISS Launch First Leg Of Farewell Tour- Foo Fighters Gearing Up For Super Saturday Night Concert- Queen Classic Rocks Super Bowl Commercial- AC/DC Legend's Letter- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Tool's Maynard James Keenan Shoots Down Album Release Speculation

Led Zeppelin Star To Play Special One-Off Show

Greta Van Fleet Cancel Shows For Health Reasons

Classic Era Guns N' Roses Star Inks Deal For New Album

Lynyrd Skynyrd Add More Dates To Farewell Tour

Ghost Mastermind Reveals New Album Plans

Megadeth Release 'Warheads On Foreheads' Promo Video

Alter Bridge Reveal New Album Plans

Metallica Share Video From Birmingham Show

Bob Mould Releases 'Lost Faith' Video

AC/DC Reportedly Finish New Album

KISS Refuse To Play With Former Member Again

Foo Fighters Injury Forces Shows To Be Postponed

Slash Announces North American Solo Band Tour

David Lee Roth Solo Band Reunion Pro-Shot Video Goes Online

Sammy Hagar And The Circle Announce Spring Tour

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Rock Reads: Nashville Songwriter Vol. II

Rock Reads: Counting Down Elvis: His 100 Finest Songs

Rock Reads: Metaphysical Graffiti

Road Trip: Road Trip Canton, Ohio: A Super Trip to the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Rock Reads: The Clash: All The Albums, All The Songs And Led Zeppelin: All The Albums, All The Songs (Expanded Edition)

Rock Reads: No Cameras Allowed: My Career as an Outlaw Rock and Roll Photographer

Rock Reads: Bruce Springsteen: An Illustrated Biography

2019 Southern Rock Cruise Part 3: Southern Rock's New Generation

Glen Campbell - Sings for the King

The 2019 Southern Rock Cruise Part 2: Cozumel and Lynyrd Skynyrd

The 2019 Southern Rock Cruise, Part 1: Sail Away!

Root 66: Love Canon - Cover Story: A Journey through Music's Greatest Decade

Root 66: Dan Johnson - Hemingway

Quick Flicks: High Voltage

Best of 2018: Panic! at the Disco Live In Chicago

- more

Pick Of The Week


Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.