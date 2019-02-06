Greta Van Fleet Cancel Shows For Health Reasons

(hennemusic) Greta Van Fleet have been forced to cancel a series of dates on their Australian tour on doctor's orders after singer Josh Kiszka came down with laryngitis.



On the road in support of their debut album, "Anthem of The Peaceful Army", the band performed two shows in Sydney on January 29 and 30 before the first signs of a health issue were revealed to fans when they shut down plans for a February 3 concert in Brisbane.



"With wholehearted disappointment, we must share that we are unable to join the beautiful people of Brisbane tonight due to illness," tweeted the group on the day of the scheduled show. "Our sincerest apologies for the change of events; refunds are available at point of purchase. We are already working on plans to make this up to you, and cannot wait for an exuberant return."



Kiska updated fans via social media on February 5 with news that Greta Van Fleet could not complete the series. "Dearest Melbourne fans," tweeted the rocker. "I have some heartbreaking news. Unfortunately, somewhere between travel from the U.S. to Japan and Australia, I developed an upper respiratory infection that has gradually evolved into laryngitis. I've been trying to recover, but cannot seem to get rid of it. Doctors have informed me that performing in this condition could cause damage to my vocal cords, which is something that I cannot risk, and therefore we must reschedule our shows tonight and tomorrow.



"It means the world to me to be able to perform for you, and it breaks my heart to have to do this, but I must take my health very seriously, so as to not run the risk of causing more serious harm," added the singer. "I am terribly sorry to make this announcement. We are already working on a momentous return to make this up to you and will be announcing that very soon. I hope you can understand. This has been a difficult situation and disappointing for us all." Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





