Chris Robinson Brotherhood Lead Tail Winds Festival Lineup

Chris Robinson Brotherhood have been tapped to headline this year's installment of the Tail Winds Music Festival that is taking place this spring.

The one day event is scheduled for Saturday, June 29th at The Hudson Valley Regional Airport, in Wappingers Falls, New York and will also feature sets from Black Stone Cherry, Geoff Tate's Operation: Mindcrime, King's X, and Sass Jordan.

Festival creators Matt Cavaliere and Chris Muratore had this to say, "We were excited about bringing together a varied line-up of electric rock bands on one show, as the area is missing an event like this.

"With bands, local food trucks, craft breweries and helicopter rides, it's an experience you don't see at other festivals, while also supporting local businesses and raising money for a terrific cause." Find pre-sale ticket details and more here.





Related Stories

More Tail Winds News

Share this article



