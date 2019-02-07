Singled Out: James Lee Baker's Disappear For The Weekend James Lee Baker tells us about the single "Disappear For The Weekend", which comes from his latest album "Home Again". Here is the story: Friday afternoon has arrived and you step out of the office in the balmy humid air of Silicon Valley. Once you're in the driver's seat, you put on some upbeat music and head your way, slowly, through rush hour traffic. Pulling into your parking spot, you see your significant other pulling into theirs as well; this feels like fate. You both go inside the apartment and talk about your day over a glass of wine. The conversation dwindles with the remaining details and the enthusiasm resurges as you recall your weekend travel plans. Now that the unwinding is done, you grab the bags from the living room that you packed the night before and load them into the trunk of your car. The front door is locked and you walk with your partner, hand-in-hand, to the running car. When you turn the ignition, the music that was playing before comes back on. You put the car into reverse, back out, and then start your journey. You both decided this time you wouldn't pick a destination, just a general direction. You head south on Highway 101 with the sunroof open and the windows down. At Las Cruces, the road merges onto Highway 1 and you see the Pacific ocean kissing the cliffs of The American Riviera. What a week and what a weekend to come! Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album right here!

Related Stories



Singled Out: James Lee Baker's Disappear For The Weekend More James Lee Baker News Share this article

