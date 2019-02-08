|
Aerosmith To Receive Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star
02-08-2019
(hennemusic) Aerosmith will be receiving some love on Valentine's Day when they are honored with star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame during a ceremony on February 14th. The legendary Boston band will be recognized in the category of Recording with a landmark at 6752 Hollywood Boulevard, in front of the Musician's Institute.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
