Aerosmith To Receive Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star

(hennemusic) Aerosmith will be receiving some love on Valentine's Day when they are honored with star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame during a ceremony on February 14th. The legendary Boston band will be recognized in the category of Recording with a landmark at 6752 Hollywood Boulevard, in front of the Musician's Institute.



"Finally! We have been waiting a long time to honor Aerosmith with their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame," said Ana Martinez, Producer of the Hollywood Walk Of Fame. "Aerosmith is one of the greatest rock bands in the world and we expect many fans will be 'Crazy' excited to see them honored!"



Emcee Rana Ghadban, President & CEO of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, will be unveiling the star. The group will receive the 2,657th star on the walk on Thursday, February 14, at 11:30 a.m. PST, and the event will be live-streamed. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





