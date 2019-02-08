Singled Out: Thanks Brother's We Caught It Irish duo Thanks Brother recently released their new single "We Caught It" and to celebrate we asked Roisin O to tell us about the track. Here is the story: 'We Caught It' was a song that almost didn't get written. I had almost finished the basic lyrics and melody of the song a while before I showed it to John. It was a much more singer songwriter vibe then. John saw potential in it though and basically completely revamped the whole thing alongside our co-producer Ruadhri Cushnan (Mumford & Sons, Ed Sheeran). We ended up writing and producing the whole post chorus section of the song on our last evening in the studio... which for us is probably our favorite part of the whole thing. The lyrics are sort of about losing your inhibitions on a night out, about having the courage to get closer to someone when you didn't have the courage before. The video was a complete spur of the moment decision. We had somehow gotten into the Google Christmas Party in the Royal Dublin Society in Dublin; it was more of a festival than a party with over 5,000 Google staff and a generally insane set up through five venues of the RDS. John said to me after a few cocktails "Wouldn't it be unreal to shoot a music video here?!"... I happened to have some headphones in my bag so the two of us ran around the place with some friends and shot the whole thing on our iPhones. It sort of fit with the whole vibe of the song; doing stuff you shouldn't do while inebriated. Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself with a video they shot on an iPhone right here!

