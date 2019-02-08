News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Singled Out: Thanks Brother's We Caught It

02-08-2019
Thanks Brother

Irish duo Thanks Brother recently released their new single "We Caught It" and to celebrate we asked Roisin O to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

'We Caught It' was a song that almost didn't get written. I had almost finished the basic lyrics and melody of the song a while before I showed it to John. It was a much more singer songwriter vibe then. John saw potential in it though and basically completely revamped the whole thing alongside our co-producer Ruadhri Cushnan (Mumford & Sons, Ed Sheeran). We ended up writing and producing the whole post chorus section of the song on our last evening in the studio... which for us is probably our favorite part of the whole thing.

The lyrics are sort of about losing your inhibitions on a night out, about having the courage to get closer to someone when you didn't have the courage before. The video was a complete spur of the moment decision. We had somehow gotten into the Google Christmas Party in the Royal Dublin Society in Dublin; it was more of a festival than a party with over 5,000 Google staff and a generally insane set up through five venues of the RDS. John said to me after a few cocktails "Wouldn't it be unreal to shoot a music video here?!"... I happened to have some headphones in my bag so the two of us ran around the place with some friends and shot the whole thing on our iPhones. It sort of fit with the whole vibe of the song; doing stuff you shouldn't do while inebriated.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself with a video they shot on an iPhone right here!


Related Stories


Singled Out: Thanks Brother's We Caught It

Singled Out: Thanks Brother's We Are Different

More Thanks Brother News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant Debuts New Band- Black Sabbath - 50 Years Details Revealed- Aerosmith To Receive Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star- Megadeth's Dave Mustaine- more

Ozzy Osbourne Admitted To Hospital For Flu Complications- Original Van Halen Star Didn't See Firing Coming- Mick Jagger Previews New The Rolling Stones Music- more

Tool's Maynard James Keenan Shoots Down Album Release Speculation- Led Zeppelin Star To Play Special One-Off Show- Greta Van Fleet Cancel Shows For Health Reasons- more

AC/DC Reportedly Finish New Album- KISS Refuse To Play With Former Member Again- Foo Fighters Injury Forces Shows To Be Postponed- Slash Summer Tour- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant Debuts New Band

Black Sabbath - 50 Years Details Revealed

Aerosmith To Receive Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star

Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Ready To Experience Hendrix

The Eagles Announce 'Hell Freezes Over' 25th Anniversary Reissue

Metallica Stream Live Video From Nashville Concert

Whitesnake Preview Valentine's Day Release

Devin Townsend Announces First Tour Leg For Empath Album

The Lemonheads Recruit Tommy Stinson For North American Tour

Robin Trower Streams New Song Ahead Of Album and Tour

Focus Release New Album

Singled Out: Thanks Brother's We Caught It

Ozzy Osbourne Admitted To Hospital For Flu Complications

Original Van Halen Star Didn't See Firing Coming

Mick Jagger Previews New The Rolling Stones Music

As I Lay Dying Show Canceled Following Outcry

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Valentine's Day Edition

Rock Reads: Nashville Songwriter Vol. II

Rock Reads: Counting Down Elvis: His 100 Finest Songs

Rock Reads: Metaphysical Graffiti

Road Trip: Road Trip Canton, Ohio: A Super Trip to the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Rock Reads: The Clash: All The Albums, All The Songs And Led Zeppelin: All The Albums, All The Songs (Expanded Edition)

Rock Reads: No Cameras Allowed: My Career as an Outlaw Rock and Roll Photographer

Rock Reads: Bruce Springsteen: An Illustrated Biography

2019 Southern Rock Cruise Part 3: Southern Rock's New Generation

Glen Campbell - Sings for the King

The 2019 Southern Rock Cruise Part 2: Cozumel and Lynyrd Skynyrd

The 2019 Southern Rock Cruise, Part 1: Sail Away!

Root 66: Love Canon - Cover Story: A Journey through Music's Greatest Decade

Root 66: Dan Johnson - Hemingway

Quick Flicks: High Voltage

- more

Pick Of The Week


Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.