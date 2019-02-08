The Eagles Announce 'Hell Freezes Over' 25th Anniversary Reissue

(hennemusic) The Eagles will release a remastered 25th anniversary edition of their 1994 reunion set, "Hell Freezes Over", on March 8th and will be available on CD, digital and the first-ever standalone U.S. reissue of the project on double 180-gram black vinyl.

The package presented a series of new studio recordings alongside the legendary band's April 1994 MTV concert, which marked their first appearance in 14 years following a 1980 breakup.

"Hell Freezes Over" features the band's "Long Run"-era lineup - drummer/vocalist Don Henley, guitarist/vocalist Glenn Frey, guitarist/vocalist Joe Walsh, guitarist/vocalist Don Felder, and bassist/vocalist Timothy B. Schmit - performing the new studio tracks in addition to 11 classics from the reunion sessions that took place on April 25 and 26, 1994 at Warner Burbank Studios in Burbank, CA.

The album-opening, studio track, "Get Over It," set the tone for the overall proceedings, while "Love Will Keep Us Alive" - with lead vocals from Schmit - reached No. 1 on the Billboard Adult Contemporary chart in 1995.

Highlights of the live portion of the album include the acoustic reimagining of "Hotel California," the Walsh showcase "Pretty Maids All In A Row," Henley's "New York Minute" that features the Burbank Philharmonic Orchestra, the band's 1972 debut single, "Take It Easy," and the finale of the title track to 1973's "Desperado." Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





