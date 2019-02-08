News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

The Lemonheads Recruit Tommy Stinson For North American Tour

02-08-2019
The Lemonheads

The Lemonheads have announced that they will be embarking on a North American tour this spring that will feature special guest support from Tommy Stinson (Guns N' Roses, The Replacements, Bash & Pop).

The band is launching the tour in support of their brand new covers album, entitled "'Varshons 2", which is hitting stores this Friday, February 8th.

The trek will be kicking off on May 2nd in Fairfield, Ct at The Fairfield Theatre Company and will wrap up on June 15th in Boston, Ma at the Paradise Rock Club. See the dates below:

5/2 - Fairfield, Ct The Fairfield Theatre Company
5/3 - Portland, Me Aura
5/4 - Brooklyn, Ny Brooklyn Bowl
5/6 - Cleveland, Oh Grog Shop
5/7 - Detroit, Mi St. Andrews Hall
5/8 - Toronto, On Lee's Palace
5/10 - Chicago, Il Thalia Hall
5/11 - Minneapolis, Mn First Avenue
5/12 - Omaha, Ne The Waiting Room Lounge
5/14 - Denver, Co Bluebird Theatre
5/17 - Seattle, Wa Tractor Tavern
5/18 - Vancouver, B.C. Rickshaw Theatre
5/19 - Portland, Or Doug Fir Lounge
5/21 - San Francisco, Ca Slim's
5/22 - Petaluma, Ca Mystic Theatre
5/24 - Los Angeles, Ca Teragram Ballroom
5/25 - San Diego, Ca Casbah
5/26 - Tempe, Az Marquee Theatre
5/29 - Oklahoma City, Ok Tower Theatre
5/30 - Dallas, Tx Granada Theatre
5/31 - Austin, Tx Barracuda
6/1 - Houston ,Tx White Oak Music Hall
6/3 - New Orleans, La House Of Blues
6/4 - Atlanta, Ga Terminal West
6/6 - Nashville, Tn Exit/In
6/7 - Charlotte, Nc The Underground
6/8 - Charleston, Sc Music Farm
6/9 - Carrboro, Nc Cat's Cradle
6/11 - Lancaster, Pa Chameleon Club
6/12 - Pittsburgh, Pa Mr. Smalls Theatre
6/13 - Washington, D.C. 9:30 Club
6/14 - Philadelphia, Pa The Foundry At The Fillmore
6/15 - Boston, Ma Paradise Rock Club


Related Stories


The Lemonheads Recruit Tommy Stinson For North American Tour

More The Lemonheads News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant Debuts New Band- Black Sabbath - 50 Years Details Revealed- Aerosmith To Receive Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star- Megadeth's Dave Mustaine- more

Ozzy Osbourne Admitted To Hospital For Flu Complications- Original Van Halen Star Didn't See Firing Coming- Mick Jagger Previews New The Rolling Stones Music- more

Tool's Maynard James Keenan Shoots Down Album Release Speculation- Led Zeppelin Star To Play Special One-Off Show- Greta Van Fleet Cancel Shows For Health Reasons- more

AC/DC Reportedly Finish New Album- KISS Refuse To Play With Former Member Again- Foo Fighters Injury Forces Shows To Be Postponed- Slash Summer Tour- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant Debuts New Band

Black Sabbath - 50 Years Details Revealed

Aerosmith To Receive Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star

Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Ready To Experience Hendrix

The Eagles Announce 'Hell Freezes Over' 25th Anniversary Reissue

Metallica Stream Live Video From Nashville Concert

Whitesnake Preview Valentine's Day Release

Devin Townsend Announces First Tour Leg For Empath Album

The Lemonheads Recruit Tommy Stinson For North American Tour

Robin Trower Streams New Song Ahead Of Album and Tour

Focus Release New Album

Singled Out: Thanks Brother's We Caught It

Ozzy Osbourne Admitted To Hospital For Flu Complications

Original Van Halen Star Didn't See Firing Coming

Mick Jagger Previews New The Rolling Stones Music

As I Lay Dying Show Canceled Following Outcry

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Valentine's Day Edition

Rock Reads: Nashville Songwriter Vol. II

Rock Reads: Counting Down Elvis: His 100 Finest Songs

Rock Reads: Metaphysical Graffiti

Road Trip: Road Trip Canton, Ohio: A Super Trip to the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Rock Reads: The Clash: All The Albums, All The Songs And Led Zeppelin: All The Albums, All The Songs (Expanded Edition)

Rock Reads: No Cameras Allowed: My Career as an Outlaw Rock and Roll Photographer

Rock Reads: Bruce Springsteen: An Illustrated Biography

2019 Southern Rock Cruise Part 3: Southern Rock's New Generation

Glen Campbell - Sings for the King

The 2019 Southern Rock Cruise Part 2: Cozumel and Lynyrd Skynyrd

The 2019 Southern Rock Cruise, Part 1: Sail Away!

Root 66: Love Canon - Cover Story: A Journey through Music's Greatest Decade

Root 66: Dan Johnson - Hemingway

Quick Flicks: High Voltage

- more

Pick Of The Week


Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.