The Lemonheads Recruit Tommy Stinson For North American Tour

The Lemonheads have announced that they will be embarking on a North American tour this spring that will feature special guest support from Tommy Stinson (Guns N' Roses, The Replacements, Bash & Pop).

The band is launching the tour in support of their brand new covers album, entitled "'Varshons 2", which is hitting stores this Friday, February 8th.

The trek will be kicking off on May 2nd in Fairfield, Ct at The Fairfield Theatre Company and will wrap up on June 15th in Boston, Ma at the Paradise Rock Club. See the dates below:

5/2 - Fairfield, Ct The Fairfield Theatre Company

5/3 - Portland, Me Aura

5/4 - Brooklyn, Ny Brooklyn Bowl

5/6 - Cleveland, Oh Grog Shop

5/7 - Detroit, Mi St. Andrews Hall

5/8 - Toronto, On Lee's Palace

5/10 - Chicago, Il Thalia Hall

5/11 - Minneapolis, Mn First Avenue

5/12 - Omaha, Ne The Waiting Room Lounge

5/14 - Denver, Co Bluebird Theatre

5/17 - Seattle, Wa Tractor Tavern

5/18 - Vancouver, B.C. Rickshaw Theatre

5/19 - Portland, Or Doug Fir Lounge

5/21 - San Francisco, Ca Slim's

5/22 - Petaluma, Ca Mystic Theatre

5/24 - Los Angeles, Ca Teragram Ballroom

5/25 - San Diego, Ca Casbah

5/26 - Tempe, Az Marquee Theatre

5/29 - Oklahoma City, Ok Tower Theatre

5/30 - Dallas, Tx Granada Theatre

5/31 - Austin, Tx Barracuda

6/1 - Houston ,Tx White Oak Music Hall

6/3 - New Orleans, La House Of Blues

6/4 - Atlanta, Ga Terminal West

6/6 - Nashville, Tn Exit/In

6/7 - Charlotte, Nc The Underground

6/8 - Charleston, Sc Music Farm

6/9 - Carrboro, Nc Cat's Cradle

6/11 - Lancaster, Pa Chameleon Club

6/12 - Pittsburgh, Pa Mr. Smalls Theatre

6/13 - Washington, D.C. 9:30 Club

6/14 - Philadelphia, Pa The Foundry At The Fillmore

6/15 - Boston, Ma Paradise Rock Club





Related Stories

More The Lemonheads News

Share this article



