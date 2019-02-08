Whitesnake Preview Valentine's Day Release

(hennemusic) Whitesnake are streaming a video teasing the February 14 release of "Shut Up & Kiss Me", the lead single from their forthcoming album "Flesh And Blood."

Expected to be released in May, the band's 13th studio set sees David Coverdale joined by guitarists Reb Beach and Joel Hoekstra, bassist Michael Devin, keyboardist Michele Luppi and drummer Tommy Aldridge.

The lineup will begin a spring US tour in Newkirk, OK on April 12. "We are truly excited and looking forward to playing across the globe in 2019 on what will be a continued celebration of the 40th Anniversary of Whitesnake," says Coverdale. "I am so honored and grateful to have toured this incredible world we share, for over 40 years, celebrating and enjoying unforgettable moments with millions of people... All of whom have joined me on this amazing journey... I truly love the shared experience and simply love my job and always will... Over four decades of reptilian fun! Thank you!"

"Flesh & Blood" marks the follow-up to 2015's "The Purple Album", a project that saw Coverdale re-record classic songs from the Deep Purple Mark 3 and Mark 4 records he appeared on. here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





