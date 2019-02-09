News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




7th Annual Metallica Night Details Revealed

02-09-2019
Metallica

(hennemusic) Major League Baseball's San Francisco Giants have announced that they will be hosting the 7th annual Metallica Night at AT&T Park on April 26th.

"Just before we take off for our annual European summer vacation - we'll celebrate one of our favorite hometown traditions, Metallica Night at Oracle Park with the San Francisco Giants," says the group. "Members of the band will be on hand to start things off with the National Anthem and first pitch, sticking around all night to cheer on the team against the New York Yankees. As is customary, we'll take part in some of the between-inning fun and games, as well as an exclusive pre-game VIP event.

"Special Event Metallica ticket packages include a ticket to the game and a limited-edition Metallica/Giants reversible knit beanie. A portion of the proceeds from every Metallica Night Special Event ticket sold will benefit All Within My Hands.

"There will also be a pre-game VIP event in Triples Alley as we celebrate the release of our very own Blackened American Whiskey and, in partnership with Stone Brewing Co.'s Arrogant Consortia, Enter Night Pilsner," adds the band. "Lars, Robert, and key players from both companies will be on hand for a Q & A. And of course the Blackened and Enter Night will be flowing out in Triples! Once again, All Within My Hands will benefit from ticket sales to this exclusive event.

"We look forward to seeing you at the yard for another exciting season of Giants baseball!" Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


