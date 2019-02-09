Foreigner Release Video Of Classic Performance Of 'Hot Blooded'

(hennemusic) Foreigner are streaming a live performance of "Hot Blooded" from their classic concert film, "Live At The Rainbow '78", ahead of its reissue next month.



It was one of two new songs the band delivered at the famed London venue as a preview to the group's upcoming second album, "Double Vision", while rocking material from their 1977 self-titled debut.



The event captures live footage of the original and classic Foreigner lineup of vocalist Lou Gramm, founder and guitarist Mick Jones, multi-instrumentalist Ian McDonald (guitars, keyboards, sax, flute, backing vocals), keyboardist Al Greenwood, bassist Ed Gagliardi and drummer Dennis Elliott.



Due March 15 on DVD, Blu-ray and digital video, "Live At the Rainbow '78" has been restored from the original film reels, remixed and remastered for the 2019 reissue.



"1978 was an absolutely magical time for the band," recalls Jones, "and to come back over to the UK to play a headline show at the legendary Rainbow really was a dream come true. The audience was amazing that night. We couldn't have wished for a better show." Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





