News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Foreigner Release Video Of Classic Performance Of 'Hot Blooded'

02-09-2019
Foreigner

(hennemusic) Foreigner are streaming a live performance of "Hot Blooded" from their classic concert film, "Live At The Rainbow '78", ahead of its reissue next month.

It was one of two new songs the band delivered at the famed London venue as a preview to the group's upcoming second album, "Double Vision", while rocking material from their 1977 self-titled debut.

The event captures live footage of the original and classic Foreigner lineup of vocalist Lou Gramm, founder and guitarist Mick Jones, multi-instrumentalist Ian McDonald (guitars, keyboards, sax, flute, backing vocals), keyboardist Al Greenwood, bassist Ed Gagliardi and drummer Dennis Elliott.

Due March 15 on DVD, Blu-ray and digital video, "Live At the Rainbow '78" has been restored from the original film reels, remixed and remastered for the 2019 reissue.

"1978 was an absolutely magical time for the band," recalls Jones, "and to come back over to the UK to play a headline show at the legendary Rainbow really was a dream come true. The audience was amazing that night. We couldn't have wished for a better show." Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Foreigner Release Video Of Classic Performance Of 'Hot Blooded'

Classic Foreigner Concert Film Coming To DVD and Blu-Ray

Foreigner Revisit Classic Hit For Shriners

Legendary Foreigner Singer Lou Gramm Plays Final Show

Foreigner's Mick Jones Wants To Record New Songs With Lou Gramm 2018 In Review

Billy Joel Jams Foreigner Classics With Mick Jones And Lou Gramm 2018 In Review

Foreigner's Lou Gramm Teaming Up With Asia Featuring John Payne

Foreigner Announce More Reunion Shows With Original Members

Foreigner In The Studio For Double Vision 40th Anniversary

Foreigner Announce Special Reunion Concert With Original Members

More Foreigner News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Lindsey Buckingham Has Emergency Open Heart Surgery- Ozzy Osbourne 'Doing Much Better' Following Hospitalization- As I Lay Dying's Tom Lambesis Addresses Public Outcry- more

Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant Debuts New Band- Black Sabbath - 50 Years Details Revealed- Aerosmith To Receive Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star- Megadeth's Dave Mustaine- more

Ozzy Osbourne Admitted To Hospital For Flu Complications- Original Van Halen Star Didn't See Firing Coming- Mick Jagger Previews New The Rolling Stones Music- more

Tool's Maynard James Keenan Shoots Down Album Release Speculation- Led Zeppelin Star To Play Special One-Off Show- Greta Van Fleet Cancel Shows For Health Reasons- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Lindsey Buckingham Has Emergency Open Heart Surgery

Ozzy Osbourne 'Doing Much Better' Following Hospitalization

As I Lay Dying's Tom Lambesis Addresses Public Outcry

Former KISS Guitarist Vinnie Vincent's Comeback Halt

7th Annual Metallica Night Details Revealed

Foreigner Release Video Of Classic Performance Of 'Hot Blooded'

Tesla Streaming New Song 'Taste Like'

Damon Johnson Releases 'Shivering Shivering' Video

Polar Release 'Midnight' Video

Singled Out: Arlene Zelina's Dream Of Me

Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant Debuts New Band

Black Sabbath - 50 Years Details Revealed

Aerosmith To Receive Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star

Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Ready To Experience Hendrix

The Eagles Announce 'Hell Freezes Over' 25th Anniversary Reissue

Metallica Stream Live Video From Nashville Concert

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Valentine's Day Edition

Rock Reads: Nashville Songwriter Vol. II

Rock Reads: Counting Down Elvis: His 100 Finest Songs

Rock Reads: Metaphysical Graffiti

Road Trip: Road Trip Canton, Ohio: A Super Trip to the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Rock Reads: The Clash: All The Albums, All The Songs And Led Zeppelin: All The Albums, All The Songs (Expanded Edition)

Rock Reads: No Cameras Allowed: My Career as an Outlaw Rock and Roll Photographer

Rock Reads: Bruce Springsteen: An Illustrated Biography

2019 Southern Rock Cruise Part 3: Southern Rock's New Generation

Glen Campbell - Sings for the King

The 2019 Southern Rock Cruise Part 2: Cozumel and Lynyrd Skynyrd

The 2019 Southern Rock Cruise, Part 1: Sail Away!

Root 66: Love Canon - Cover Story: A Journey through Music's Greatest Decade

Root 66: Dan Johnson - Hemingway

Quick Flicks: High Voltage

- more

Pick Of The Week


Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.