Polar Release 'Midnight' Video

02-09-2019
Polar

Polar have released a music video for their track "Midnight". The single comes from the group's forthcoming album "Nova", which is set to hit stores on April 5th.

The video can be streamed online here and Polar had this to say about the track, "Midnight is a song about coming of age and sexual awakening. It is written about a personal experience I had at 15 which forced me to understand sex mentally and physically in a unnatural way.

"This song has been therapeutic to me and I hope it allows people who hear it to be honest with themselves and deal with their inner demons. Our new album 'Nova' musically and lyrically has been therapeutic for all us, we came to point where we all needed a release and this is the product of that. We hope listeners can relate to this record and make steps to finding inner peace as much as us."


