|
Tesla Streaming New Song 'Taste Like'
02-09-2019
(hennemusic) Tesla are streaming a new track, "Taste Like", as the latest preview to their forthcoming album, "Shock," will be available via CD, digital, black vinyl, and limited-edition translucent blue vinyl formats.
Fans will notice the Leppard influence on the lush production of the background vocals on the latest tune, while guitarist Dave Rude had his hands full in the studio. "'Taste Like' is a driving rock song that made Dave's fingers bleed during the recording process!" says the band.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Related Stories
Tesla Streaming New Song 'Taste Like'
Tesla Premiere Song From Phil Collen Produced Album
Tesla's Frank Hannon Announces Special Guest Filled Album
Tesla's Frank Hannon Announces Dickey Betts Encouraged Album
Red Reign Announce Shows With Quiet Riot and Tesla
Def Leppard, Poison, Tesla Announce North American Tour