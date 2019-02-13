News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Journey's Neal Schon Can't Wait To Hit The Stage Following Surgery

02-13-2019
Neal Schon

Journey guitarist and founding member Neal Schon has expressed his gratitude to fans for their support after he revealed that he had his gallbladder removed in an emergency surgery late last week.

Schon shared on social media over the weekend that he had a "very inflamed-infected Gallbladder taken out" and that he "honestly couldn't feel better."

He followed up with this message for fans "Want to thank you all for your very kind wishes. This means everything to me .. your friend ship is what motivates me to continue to create for you all. Can't wait to hit the stage for NSJTT. I should be good to go but if I have to sit it will. Love you all".

He was referring to his upcoming Journey Through Time Tour where he plays material from the legendary band's entire career including rarely performed material from their early albums. The trek is set to begin next week.


