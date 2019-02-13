Red Hot Chili Peppers' Grammy Performance Goes Online

(hennemusic) The Red Hot Chili Peppers teamed up with Post Malone for a performance at the 61st annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on February 10th and the video of the performance has gone online.



Nominated at the event for four awards - including Album Of The Year - Malone took the stage to perform an acoustic take on "Stay" from his second record, "Beerbongs & Bentleys", before adding a snippet of his hit, "Rockstar", before joining the Peppers for "Dark Necessities", the lead single from their 2016 release, "The Getaway."



The California rockers wrapped up an 18-month world tour in support of "The Getaway" last October; in the Grammys pre-show broadcast on the red carpet, singer Anthony Kiedis, bassist Flea and drummer Chad Smith confirmed the band were writing material for the follow-up to their eleventh album. Watch the video here.









