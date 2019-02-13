News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Video From Rare KISS Club Show Goes Online

02-13-2019
KISS

(hennemusic) KISS performed their first club show in over twenty years on February 11 when they appeared for the very first time at the famed Whisky A Go Go in Los Angeles, CA, and video from the event has surfaced online.

Rolling Stone reports the band entered the venue by walking across Sunset Boulevard in full makeup and costume to commemorate the rare evening, while the club's marquee referenced the band's origins as it read: "SiriusXM Presents Wicked Lester."

Fans lined up hours before the gig to try to score an invite to the invitation-only show for SiriusXM subscribers and VIPs, which began with guitarist and longtime supporter Tom Morello arriving onstage to mimic the group's famous intro from 1977's "Alive II" - "You wanted the best and you got the best!"

KISS delievered a 70-minute set that drew heavily from their 1974-77 heyday, which made up 8 of the night's 12 songs. "This stage is so small, I have to leave to change my mind," frontman Paul Stanley quipped onstage at the 500-capacity room.

The Whisky show was recorded for broadcast on KISS' limited-run specialty SiriusXM channel, KISS Army Radio - which will run on channel 30 from February 4-17; the concert will also be rebroadcast on Howard Stern's Howard 101 channel on Friday, February 15 at 9:00pm ET. Watch video from the show here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Video From Rare KISS Club Show Goes Online

Whitesnake Tease Shup Up & Kiss Me Video

Former KISS Guitarist Vinnie Vincent's Comeback Halt

KISS Refuse To Play With Former Member Again

KISS Launch First Leg Of Farewell Tour

Ace Frehley Slams Ex-KISS Bandmate Over 'Slanderous Remarks'

Ace Frehley Prepared To Replace Tommy On KISS Farewell Tour

KISS Announce KISS Kruise 9

KISS To Play Rare Club Show To Launch Farewell Tour

KISS Is Half A Cover Band Says Ace

More KISS News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Ozzy Osbourne Remains Hospitalized- Video From Rare KISS Club Show Goes Online- Journey's Neal Schon Can't Wait To Hit The Stage Following Surgery- Pearl Jam- more

Another Clue To AC/DC Return Discovered- Robert Plant Returning To Site Of Historic Led Zeppelin Performance- Pantera Legend Vinnie Paul Snubbed By Grammy Awards- more

Journey's Neal Schon Has Organ Removed In Emergency Surgery- Tool Frontman Reveals Album Release Date Target- Don't Count Out Nickelback Making A Metal Album- more

Lindsey Buckingham Has Emergency Open Heart Surgery- Ozzy Osbourne 'Doing Much Better' Following Hospitalization- As I Lay Dying's Tom Lambesis Addresses Public Outcry- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Ozzy Osbourne Remains Hospitalized

Video From Rare KISS Club Show Goes Online

Journey's Neal Schon Can't Wait To Hit The Stage Following Surgery

Pearl Jam Named 2019 Record Store Day Ambassador

Coheed and Cambria and Mastodon Announce North American Tour

Aerosmith Expand Las Vegas Residency

Life Of Agony Recruit Tool Producer For New Album

Dream Theater's Jordan Rudess Streams Song From New Solo Album

Whitesnake Tease Shup Up & Kiss Me Video

Everclear's Art Alexakis Unplugging For Songs & Stories Tour

In Flames Streaming New Song 'Burn'

Red Hot Chili Peppers' Grammy Performance Goes Online

Another Clue To AC/DC Return Discovered

Robert Plant Returning To Site Of Historic Led Zeppelin Performance

Pantera Legend Vinnie Paul Snubbed By Grammy Awards

Rolling Stones Add Date To No Filter Tour

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

A Bowie Celebration: The David Bowie Alumni Tour

Valentine's Day Gift Guide

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Valentine's Day Edition

Rock Reads: Nashville Songwriter Vol. II

Rock Reads: Counting Down Elvis: His 100 Finest Songs

Rock Reads: Metaphysical Graffiti

Road Trip: Road Trip Canton, Ohio: A Super Trip to the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Rock Reads: The Clash: All The Albums, All The Songs And Led Zeppelin: All The Albums, All The Songs (Expanded Edition)

Rock Reads: No Cameras Allowed: My Career as an Outlaw Rock and Roll Photographer

Rock Reads: Bruce Springsteen: An Illustrated Biography

2019 Southern Rock Cruise Part 3: Southern Rock's New Generation

Glen Campbell - Sings for the King

The 2019 Southern Rock Cruise Part 2: Cozumel and Lynyrd Skynyrd

The 2019 Southern Rock Cruise, Part 1: Sail Away!

Root 66: Love Canon - Cover Story: A Journey through Music's Greatest Decade

- more

Pick Of The Week


Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.