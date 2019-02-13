Video From Rare KISS Club Show Goes Online

(hennemusic) KISS performed their first club show in over twenty years on February 11 when they appeared for the very first time at the famed Whisky A Go Go in Los Angeles, CA, and video from the event has surfaced online.

Rolling Stone reports the band entered the venue by walking across Sunset Boulevard in full makeup and costume to commemorate the rare evening, while the club's marquee referenced the band's origins as it read: "SiriusXM Presents Wicked Lester."

Fans lined up hours before the gig to try to score an invite to the invitation-only show for SiriusXM subscribers and VIPs, which began with guitarist and longtime supporter Tom Morello arriving onstage to mimic the group's famous intro from 1977's "Alive II" - "You wanted the best and you got the best!"

KISS delievered a 70-minute set that drew heavily from their 1974-77 heyday, which made up 8 of the night's 12 songs. "This stage is so small, I have to leave to change my mind," frontman Paul Stanley quipped onstage at the 500-capacity room.

The Whisky show was recorded for broadcast on KISS' limited-run specialty SiriusXM channel, KISS Army Radio - which will run on channel 30 from February 4-17; the concert will also be rebroadcast on Howard Stern's Howard 101 channel on Friday, February 15 at 9:00pm ET. Watch video from the show here.

