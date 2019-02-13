Whitesnake Tease Shup Up & Kiss Me Video

(hennemusic) Whitesnake are streaming a preview of the February 14 video release of "Shut Up & Kiss Me", the lead single from their forthcoming album "Flesh And Blood."

The clip provides the first opportunity for fans to hear a portion of the track ahead of the spring arrival of the band's thirteenth record and follow-up to 2015's "The Purple Album."

Whitesnake will perform tunes from the project when they launch a spring US tour in Newkirk, OK on April 12. Ahead of the new album's arrival, Whitesnake will release a series of 35th anniversary reissues of their 1984 classic, "Slide It In", on March 8.

"'Slide It In' was always meant to be a structured, more electric modern take on the classic blues-based hard rock that Whitesnake were famous for," says David Coverdale, "but our new Hook City Hooligan, Mixer Extraordinaire Christopher Collier, has hand-tooled this classic record for the 21st century. Hearing all the performances so fresh and so clear after 35 years was amazing. Mel, Cozy and Jon's playing on the record is as vital now as it was all those years ago. All the featured players shine.

"Not only did Christopher get the best out of the recording, but, he gives the album a fresh coat of sonic paint bringing it right up to date. I'm personally thrilled with it." Watch the preview video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Whitesnake Preview Valentine's Day Release

Whitesnake Stream Remix Of 'Slow An' Easy'

Whitesnake Stream Previously-Unreleased Classic Live Recording

Whitesnake Massively Expand 'Slide It In' For Reissues

Whitesnake Stream Video For Cover Of Deep Purple Rarity

Whitesnake's Announce New Album and Tour Plans

Whitesnake Release Promo Video For 'Unzipped'

Whitesnake's David Coverdale Reveals He Had Surgery

Whitesnake Rare And Unreleased Acoustic Performances Coming

More Whitesnake News

Share this article



