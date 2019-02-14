|
Bruce Corbitt Public Memorial Announced
02-14-2019
Details have been revealed for a public memorial for former Rigor Mortis and Warbeast frontman Bruce Corbitt. It is scheduled to take place on March19th at the Ridglea Theater in Fort Worth, Texas.
Organizers shared the following on the public memorial page, "We will come together to celebrate and remember a great man who touched the hearts of so many people in this world. We will show our love and support for his wife Jeanna, his daughter Chyna, his stepson Lyric, and Bruce's amazing mother Glenda.
"We will celebrate in the most beautiful way possible by honoring Bruce's final wishes to make his memorial just the way he wanted it. Additional details on special presentations, guest musicians, and other surprises are still being worked out. Stay tuned and You Know Damn Well!"
Public Memorial info:
Doors: 5:30 pm
Live performances requested by Bruce:
MCs:
Eulogies by:
Watch video of his final performance here.
Related Stories
Bruce Corbitt Public Memorial Announced
Philip Anselmo Pays Tribute To Bruce Corbitt (Rigor Mortis - Warbeast)
Warbeast Frontman Bruce Corbitt Returning To Stage This Weekend
Warbeast's Bruce Corbitt Shares Good News In Cancer Fight
Warbeast's Bruce Corbitt Retires From Music Due To Cancer Fight