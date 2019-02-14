News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Bruce Corbitt Public Memorial Announced

02-14-2019
Bruce Corbitt

Details have been revealed for a public memorial for former Rigor Mortis and Warbeast frontman Bruce Corbitt. It is scheduled to take place on March19th at the Ridglea Theater in Fort Worth, Texas.

Organizers shared the following on the public memorial page, "We will come together to celebrate and remember a great man who touched the hearts of so many people in this world. We will show our love and support for his wife Jeanna, his daughter Chyna, his stepson Lyric, and Bruce's amazing mother Glenda.

"We will celebrate in the most beautiful way possible by honoring Bruce's final wishes to make his memorial just the way he wanted it. Additional details on special presentations, guest musicians, and other surprises are still being worked out. Stay tuned and You Know Damn Well!"

Public Memorial info:

Doors: 5:30 pm
Memorial: 7:00 pm

Live performances requested by Bruce:
Iron Jaw
Rabid Flesh Eaters

MCs:
Debbie Sexxton of 97.1 KEGL
"Thrashin" Alan of KNON Hardtime Radio

Eulogies by:
Scott Shelby
Thrashin' Alan
Casey Orr
Harden Harrison

Watch video of his final performance here.


