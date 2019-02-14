News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Dave Grohl Surgery Behind Foo Fighters Postponements

02-14-2019
Foo Fighters

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl revealed at a recent event that the reason the band canceled two shows this week was because he had to have surgery on his left arm.

The band was scheduled to play the opening shows at the Fillmore New Orleans on February 15th and 16th but announced earlier this month that they had to push back those appearances until May 15th and 16th due to an unspecified injury to a band member.

Grohl revealed the nature of the injury to the audience at the Pollstar Live conference in Los Angeles during a conversation with Live Nation president and CEO Michael Rapino.

He told the crowd (via Billboard), "This is something I've had to deal with for a long time and it's not the end of the world but I did have to have surgery on my arm because I need it to pay the rent. I knew I had to fix my arm at some point and I went ahead and did it."

He added, "It's funny having surgery because you actually get a little bit of rest. Right before they wheeled me in [for surgery] the guys said 'hey, we're going to give you something that's going to make you feel really good' and I thought I finally get to take a nap."


