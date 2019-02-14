News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Gary Clark Jr. Adds Summer Leg To North American Tour

02-14-2019
Gary Clark Jr

Gary Clark Jr. has announced a new North American summer leg for his upcoming tour that he is launching in support of his brand new studio album.

The new record will be entitled "This Land" and is scheduled to hit stores on February 22nd. To celebrate the album launch, Gary will be making his Saturday Night Live debut on Feb 16th where he will be playing two songs from the new effort.

He will be launching the first leg of the tour on March 9th in Miami, FL and wrapping up in early April with a three night stand at the famed Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN.

He will then perform at this year's Shaky Knees Music Festival before kicking off the second leg on May 18th in Albuquerque, NM at the Sandia Resort & Casino - Amphitheatre. See all of the dates below:

This Land North American Tour Dates:
Mar 09 Miami, FL Fillmore Miami Beach at The Jackie Gleason Theater
Mar 10 Tampa, FL Gasparilla Music Festival
Mar 13 Springfield, MO Gillioz Theatre
Mar 14 Columbia, MO The Blue Note
Mar 15 Chicago, IL Chicago Theatre presented by Chase
Mar 16 Chicago, IL Chicago Theatre presented by Chase
Mar 18 Indianapolis, IN Old National Centre - Murat Theatre
Mar 20 Pittsburgh, PA Benendum Center
Mar 21 New York City, NY Beacon Theatre presented by Chase
Mar 22 New York City, NY Beacon Theatre presented by Chase
Mar 23 New York City, NY Beacon Theatre presented by Chase
Mar 26 Boston, MA House of Blues
Mar 27 Boston, MA House of Blues
Mar 29 Philadelphia, PA Met Opera House
Mar 30 Washington, DC The Anthem
Mar 31 Richmond, VA The National
Apr 02 Durham, NC Durham PAC
Apr 03 Charlotte, NC The Fillmore Charlotte
Apr 05 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium
Apr 06 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium
Apr 07 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium
May 04 Atlanta, GA Shaky Knees Music Festival
May 18 Albuquerque, NM Sandia Resort & Casino - Amphitheatre
May 20 Tucson, AZ The Rialto Theatre
May 22 Valley Center, CA The Event Center - Harrahs SoCal
May 25 Napa, CA BottleRock Music Festival
July 19 Honolulu, HI Republik
July 20 Honolulu, HI Republik
July 21 Kahului-Maui, HI Maui Arts & Cultural Center - Castle Theater
Aug 04 Rochester Hills, MI Meadow Brook Amphitheater
Aug 08 Council Bluffs, IA Harrah's Council Bluffs - Stir Cove
Aug 09 Minneapolis, MN Surly Festival Field
Aug 12 Saint Louis, MO Fox Theatre
Aug 13 Kansas City, MO Crossroads KC
Aug 19 Asheville, NC Highland Brewing Company
Sept 04 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Sept 05 Vail, CO Gerald R. Ford Amphitheatre
Sept 08 Bonner, MT Kettle House Amphitheater
Sept 10 Vancouver, BC PNE Forum
Sept 13 Troutdale, OR Edgefield
Sept 14 Bend, OR Les Schwab Amphitheatre
Sept 15 Reno, NV Grand Sierra Resort & Casino - Grand Theater
Sept 17 Aspen, CO Belly Up Aspen
Sept 24 Phoenix, AZ Comerica Theatre
Sept 27 Santa Barbara, CA Santa Barbara Bowl
Sept 29 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl


Related Stories


Gary Clark Jr. Adds Summer Leg To North American Tour

Gary Clark Jr. Adds Summer Leg To North American Tour

Gary Clark Jr Add New Summer and Fall Tour Dates

Keith Richards Jams Rolling Stones Classic With Gary Clark Jr

Gary Clark Jr. To Rock Chuck Berry, Fats Domino Grammy Tribute

Gary Clark Jr Reveals The Albums That Influenced Him The Most

Gary Clark Jr. Performs His Cover Of Beatles Classic Live

Gary Clark Jr Rocks Beatles Classic For Justice League

Gary Clark Jr. Guests On Sheryl Crow's 'Halfway There'

Gary Clark Jr Leads Afropunk Brooklyn Lineup

More Gary Clark Jr News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Dave Grohl Surgery Behind Foo Fighters Postponements- Former Ozzy Osbourne Guitarist Extremely Ill In Hospital ICU- Musicians Outraged Over Vinnie Paul Grammy Snub- more

Ozzy Osbourne Remains Hospitalized- Video From Rare KISS Club Show Goes Online- Journey's Neal Schon Can't Wait To Hit The Stage Following Surgery- Pearl Jam- more

Another Clue To AC/DC Return Discovered- Robert Plant Returning To Site Of Historic Led Zeppelin Performance- Pantera Legend Vinnie Paul Snubbed By Grammy Awards- more

Journey's Neal Schon Has Organ Removed In Emergency Surgery- Tool Frontman Reveals Album Release Date Target- Don't Count Out Nickelback Making A Metal Album- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Dave Grohl Surgery Behind Foo Fighters Postponements

Former Ozzy Osbourne Guitarist Extremely Ill In Hospital ICU

Musicians Outraged Over Vinnie Paul Grammy Snub

Judas Priest Forced To Cancel Historic Shows

Def Leppard Going Vegas Again This Summer

The Dead Daisies Release 'Dead And Gone' Video To Celebrate TV Series

In Flames Recruit Megadeth Star To Fill In On Tour

Bruce Corbitt Public Memorial Announced

Alice Cooper Band Reunion Documentary Premiere Announced

Gary Clark Jr. Adds Summer Leg To North American Tour

Ozzy Osbourne Remains Hospitalized

Video From Rare KISS Club Show Goes Online

Journey's Neal Schon Can't Wait To Hit The Stage Following Surgery

Pearl Jam Named 2019 Record Store Day Ambassador

Coheed and Cambria and Mastodon Announce North American Tour

Aerosmith Expand Las Vegas Residency

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

A Bowie Celebration: The David Bowie Alumni Tour

Valentine's Day Gift Guide

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Valentine's Day Edition

Rock Reads: Nashville Songwriter Vol. II

Rock Reads: Counting Down Elvis: His 100 Finest Songs

Rock Reads: Metaphysical Graffiti

Road Trip: Road Trip Canton, Ohio: A Super Trip to the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Rock Reads: The Clash: All The Albums, All The Songs And Led Zeppelin: All The Albums, All The Songs (Expanded Edition)

Rock Reads: No Cameras Allowed: My Career as an Outlaw Rock and Roll Photographer

Rock Reads: Bruce Springsteen: An Illustrated Biography

2019 Southern Rock Cruise Part 3: Southern Rock's New Generation

Glen Campbell - Sings for the King

The 2019 Southern Rock Cruise Part 2: Cozumel and Lynyrd Skynyrd

The 2019 Southern Rock Cruise, Part 1: Sail Away!

Root 66: Love Canon - Cover Story: A Journey through Music's Greatest Decade

- more

Pick Of The Week


Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.