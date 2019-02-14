|
Gary Clark Jr. Adds Summer Leg To North American Tour
Gary Clark Jr. has announced a new North American summer leg for his upcoming tour that he is launching in support of his brand new studio album.
The new record will be entitled "This Land" and is scheduled to hit stores on February 22nd. To celebrate the album launch, Gary will be making his Saturday Night Live debut on Feb 16th where he will be playing two songs from the new effort.
He will be launching the first leg of the tour on March 9th in Miami, FL and wrapping up in early April with a three night stand at the famed Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN.
He will then perform at this year's Shaky Knees Music Festival before kicking off the second leg on May 18th in Albuquerque, NM at the Sandia Resort & Casino - Amphitheatre. See all of the dates below:
This Land North American Tour Dates:
Mar 09 Miami, FL Fillmore Miami Beach at The Jackie Gleason Theater
Mar 10 Tampa, FL Gasparilla Music Festival
Mar 13 Springfield, MO Gillioz Theatre
Mar 14 Columbia, MO The Blue Note
Mar 15 Chicago, IL Chicago Theatre presented by Chase
Mar 16 Chicago, IL Chicago Theatre presented by Chase
Mar 18 Indianapolis, IN Old National Centre - Murat Theatre
Mar 20 Pittsburgh, PA Benendum Center
Mar 21 New York City, NY Beacon Theatre presented by Chase
Mar 22 New York City, NY Beacon Theatre presented by Chase
Mar 23 New York City, NY Beacon Theatre presented by Chase
Mar 26 Boston, MA House of Blues
Mar 27 Boston, MA House of Blues
Mar 29 Philadelphia, PA Met Opera House
Mar 30 Washington, DC The Anthem
Mar 31 Richmond, VA The National
Apr 02 Durham, NC Durham PAC
Apr 03 Charlotte, NC The Fillmore Charlotte
Apr 05 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium
Apr 06 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium
Apr 07 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium
May 04 Atlanta, GA Shaky Knees Music Festival
May 18 Albuquerque, NM Sandia Resort & Casino - Amphitheatre
May 20 Tucson, AZ The Rialto Theatre
May 22 Valley Center, CA The Event Center - Harrahs SoCal
May 25 Napa, CA BottleRock Music Festival
July 19 Honolulu, HI Republik
July 20 Honolulu, HI Republik
July 21 Kahului-Maui, HI Maui Arts & Cultural Center - Castle Theater
Aug 04 Rochester Hills, MI Meadow Brook Amphitheater
Aug 08 Council Bluffs, IA Harrah's Council Bluffs - Stir Cove
Aug 09 Minneapolis, MN Surly Festival Field
Aug 12 Saint Louis, MO Fox Theatre
Aug 13 Kansas City, MO Crossroads KC
Aug 19 Asheville, NC Highland Brewing Company
Sept 04 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Sept 05 Vail, CO Gerald R. Ford Amphitheatre
Sept 08 Bonner, MT Kettle House Amphitheater
Sept 10 Vancouver, BC PNE Forum
Sept 13 Troutdale, OR Edgefield
Sept 14 Bend, OR Les Schwab Amphitheatre
Sept 15 Reno, NV Grand Sierra Resort & Casino - Grand Theater
Sept 17 Aspen, CO Belly Up Aspen
Sept 24 Phoenix, AZ Comerica Theatre
Sept 27 Santa Barbara, CA Santa Barbara Bowl
Sept 29 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl
