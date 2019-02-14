Gary Clark Jr. Adds Summer Leg To North American Tour

Gary Clark Jr. has announced a new North American summer leg for his upcoming tour that he is launching in support of his brand new studio album.

The new record will be entitled "This Land" and is scheduled to hit stores on February 22nd. To celebrate the album launch, Gary will be making his Saturday Night Live debut on Feb 16th where he will be playing two songs from the new effort.

He will be launching the first leg of the tour on March 9th in Miami, FL and wrapping up in early April with a three night stand at the famed Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN.

He will then perform at this year's Shaky Knees Music Festival before kicking off the second leg on May 18th in Albuquerque, NM at the Sandia Resort & Casino - Amphitheatre. See all of the dates below:

This Land North American Tour Dates:

Mar 09 Miami, FL Fillmore Miami Beach at The Jackie Gleason Theater

Mar 10 Tampa, FL Gasparilla Music Festival

Mar 13 Springfield, MO Gillioz Theatre

Mar 14 Columbia, MO The Blue Note

Mar 15 Chicago, IL Chicago Theatre presented by Chase

Mar 16 Chicago, IL Chicago Theatre presented by Chase

Mar 18 Indianapolis, IN Old National Centre - Murat Theatre

Mar 20 Pittsburgh, PA Benendum Center

Mar 21 New York City, NY Beacon Theatre presented by Chase

Mar 22 New York City, NY Beacon Theatre presented by Chase

Mar 23 New York City, NY Beacon Theatre presented by Chase

Mar 26 Boston, MA House of Blues

Mar 27 Boston, MA House of Blues

Mar 29 Philadelphia, PA Met Opera House

Mar 30 Washington, DC The Anthem

Mar 31 Richmond, VA The National

Apr 02 Durham, NC Durham PAC

Apr 03 Charlotte, NC The Fillmore Charlotte

Apr 05 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium

Apr 06 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium

Apr 07 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium

May 04 Atlanta, GA Shaky Knees Music Festival

May 18 Albuquerque, NM Sandia Resort & Casino - Amphitheatre

May 20 Tucson, AZ The Rialto Theatre

May 22 Valley Center, CA The Event Center - Harrahs SoCal

May 25 Napa, CA BottleRock Music Festival

July 19 Honolulu, HI Republik

July 20 Honolulu, HI Republik

July 21 Kahului-Maui, HI Maui Arts & Cultural Center - Castle Theater

Aug 04 Rochester Hills, MI Meadow Brook Amphitheater

Aug 08 Council Bluffs, IA Harrah's Council Bluffs - Stir Cove

Aug 09 Minneapolis, MN Surly Festival Field

Aug 12 Saint Louis, MO Fox Theatre

Aug 13 Kansas City, MO Crossroads KC

Aug 19 Asheville, NC Highland Brewing Company

Sept 04 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Sept 05 Vail, CO Gerald R. Ford Amphitheatre

Sept 08 Bonner, MT Kettle House Amphitheater

Sept 10 Vancouver, BC PNE Forum

Sept 13 Troutdale, OR Edgefield

Sept 14 Bend, OR Les Schwab Amphitheatre

Sept 15 Reno, NV Grand Sierra Resort & Casino - Grand Theater

Sept 17 Aspen, CO Belly Up Aspen

Sept 24 Phoenix, AZ Comerica Theatre

Sept 27 Santa Barbara, CA Santa Barbara Bowl

Sept 29 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl





Related Stories

Gary Clark Jr. Adds Summer Leg To North American Tour

Gary Clark Jr Add New Summer and Fall Tour Dates

Keith Richards Jams Rolling Stones Classic With Gary Clark Jr

Gary Clark Jr. To Rock Chuck Berry, Fats Domino Grammy Tribute

Gary Clark Jr Reveals The Albums That Influenced Him The Most

Gary Clark Jr. Performs His Cover Of Beatles Classic Live

Gary Clark Jr Rocks Beatles Classic For Justice League

Gary Clark Jr. Guests On Sheryl Crow's 'Halfway There'

Gary Clark Jr Leads Afropunk Brooklyn Lineup

More Gary Clark Jr News

Share this article



