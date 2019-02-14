News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Musicians Outraged Over Vinnie Paul Grammy Snub

02-14-2019
Pantera

A number of musicians have expressed their outrage after late Pantera legend Vinnie Paul was excluded from the Grammys' 'In Memoriam' segment last week.

Many music starts took to social media to share their displeasure after the legendary drummer and multiple Grammy nominated musician was not featured with other music stars who were lost in the past year. Here are some of the highlights:


Former Guns N' Roses drummer Matt Sorum shared "Vinnie Paul Being left out was another travesty and the reality of the Grammys. Fans of most of those artists are looking for the latest thing . Vinnie has loyal fans in the millions that will live on well beyond that event."

Alice in Chains bassist Mike Inez posted "Even though we lost, I had a great Grammy weekend full of events and cool people. But my only bitch about it was how in the F*** do you leave out 4 time nominee Vinnie Paul out of the In Memorium. They did the same sh*t with Layne. Hard fumble."

Quiet Riot also shared how Kevin DuBrow was excluded after his death. They wrote, "IN 2007 THE GRAMMYS EXCLUDED KEVIN DuBROW IN THEIR "IN MEMORIAM" & IN 2019 THE GRAMMYS EXCLUDED VINNIE PAUL IN THEIR "IN MEMORIAM...." THAT'S ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE GRAMMYS & THE MUSIC AND MUSICIANS WE LOVE....."

All That Remains frontman Phil Labonte was very unhappy at the Grammy Awards in general as well. He wrote, "Rock n metal act like the abused in an abusive relationship with the Grammys. They nominate bands n everyone is all excited 'ooo, look! The Grammys approve of us now, we'll be respected!' Then they slap the sh*t out of rock n metal."

Trivium's Matt Heafy shared "I am a Grammy nominee. But I would not be a Grammy nominee or in a band or into Metal without Vinnie Paul Abbott. Dear @RecordingAcad - the Metal category is hardly recognized at your awards, and you left out an In Memoriam artist who is responsible for shaping Metal and rock."


