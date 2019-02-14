The Dead Daisies Release 'Dead And Gone' Video To Celebrate TV Series

The Dead Daisies have released a music video for a new acoustic version of their track "Dead And Gone" to celebrate their music being featured in the new horror anthology tv series, "Welcome To Daisyland."

The series is scheduled to premiere tonight, Valentine's Day, February 14th and the supergroup revealed the new visual for the new "Swamp Version" of the track here. It featured footage from the band's recent 2018 world tour.

The Executive Producer of the series David Edwards shared, "We're very excited to have had The Dead Daisies exclusively record a special acoustic version of their hit song'Dead And Gone,'. Rock & Horror are a great fit and the bands music sets the tone for the series."





