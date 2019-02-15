Indestructible Noise Command Reveal 'First Go Rek' Video Indestructible Noise Command (I.N.C.) have released a music video for their new song "First Go Rek." The track comes from their group's forthcoming studio album. The new record, the veteran thrash band's fifth full-length release, will be entitled "Terrible Things", and is scheduled to hit stores on March 8th. To get a taste of what is to come, watch the new video here. played uncompromising thrash since 1985 when Erik Barath and Dennis Gergely formed the band in high school. After a pair of albums on a major label, the band took some time off before making a full-on return in 2010. On March 8th, their fifth full-length album, "Terrible Things," will be released. It finds the band returning to their roots: stripped down thrash with a technical edge. Today, the band have partnered up with Metal Injection for an exclusive premiere of their new video for the song "First Go Rek." The group will be self-releasing the new effort which they recorded with Nicky Bellmore at Dexter Labs studios and promise that it is a return to their "thrash roots, stripped down, fast but still with some technical edge." here.

Related Stories



Indestructible Noise Command Reveal 'First Go Rek' Video More Indestructible Noise Command News Share this article

