Indestructible Noise Command Reveal 'First Go Rek' Video

02-15-2019
Indestructible Noise Command

Indestructible Noise Command (I.N.C.) have released a music video for their new song "First Go Rek." The track comes from their group's forthcoming studio album.

The new record, the veteran thrash band's fifth full-length release, will be entitled "Terrible Things", and is scheduled to hit stores on March 8th. To get a taste of what is to come, watch the new video here.

played uncompromising thrash since 1985 when Erik Barath and Dennis Gergely formed the band in high school. After a pair of albums on a major label, the band took some time off before making a full-on return in 2010. On March 8th, their fifth full-length album, "Terrible Things," will be released. It finds the band returning to their roots: stripped down thrash with a technical edge.

The group will be self-releasing the new effort which they recorded with Nicky Bellmore at Dexter Labs studios and promise that it is a return to their "thrash roots, stripped down, fast but still with some technical edge."


