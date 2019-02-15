|
Indestructible Noise Command Reveal 'First Go Rek' Video
Indestructible Noise Command (I.N.C.) have released a music video for their new song "First Go Rek." The track comes from their group's forthcoming studio album.
The new record, the veteran thrash band's fifth full-length release, will be entitled "Terrible Things", and is scheduled to hit stores on March 8th. To get a taste of what is to come, watch the new video here.
played uncompromising thrash since 1985 when Erik Barath and Dennis Gergely formed the band in high school. After a pair of albums on a major label, the band took some time off before making a full-on return in 2010. On March 8th, their fifth full-length album, "Terrible Things," will be released. It finds the band returning to their roots: stripped down thrash with a technical edge. Today, the band have partnered up with Metal Injection for an exclusive premiere of their new video for the song "First Go Rek."
The group will be self-releasing the new effort which they recorded with Nicky Bellmore at Dexter Labs studios and promise that it is a return to their "thrash roots, stripped down, fast but still with some technical edge." here.
