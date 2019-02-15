|
Tank Recruit Dani Filth and Tom Angelripper For New Album
02-15-2019
Tank have announced that they will be releasing their new studio album "Re-Ignition" on April 26th and that it will feature two notable guest appearances.
The album will find the band revisiting 11 classic tracks from the band's first four studio albums (Filth Hounds of Hades, Power of the Hunter, This Means War, Honour and Blood) which were released in the early 1980s.
The effort is highlighted by two very special guests. Cradle of Filth frontman Dani Filth joins the band on "Shellshock", while Sodom's Tom Angelripper lends his talents to the track "Power Of the Hunter".
Mick Tucker had this to say, "Many of the songs from those classic albums are still present in our live set and we are constantly being asked by our fans if we would ever consider re-recording any of them. Those original recordings are timeless and will always be there but we thought what harm can it do to give them a full metal makeover and inject new life into them. They deserve it!"
Tracklisting
Related Stories
Tank Recruit Dani Filth and Tom Angelripper For New Album
Serj Tankian Addresses System Of A Down Issues
Marty Friedman Plots New Live Release- The Osbournes- System of a Down's Serj Tankian Doing Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown- Hawthorne Heights- more
Serj Tankian Helps Prophets of Rage Tribute Chris Cornell
Tank Reveal Identity Of Their New Lead Singer
Tankard Release 'One Foot In The Grave' Video
Post Malone Crushes Cars In A Tank In New Online Video
Tankard Announce New Album 'One Foot In The Grave'
Serj Tankian Rocks 'Game of Thrones' Concert Experience
Tankard Recording New Album 'One Foot In The Grave'