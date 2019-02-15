Tank Recruit Dani Filth and Tom Angelripper For New Album

Tank have announced that they will be releasing their new studio album "Re-Ignition" on April 26th and that it will feature two notable guest appearances.

The album will find the band revisiting 11 classic tracks from the band's first four studio albums (Filth Hounds of Hades, Power of the Hunter, This Means War, Honour and Blood) which were released in the early 1980s.

The effort is highlighted by two very special guests. Cradle of Filth frontman Dani Filth joins the band on "Shellshock", while Sodom's Tom Angelripper lends his talents to the track "Power Of the Hunter".

Mick Tucker had this to say, "Many of the songs from those classic albums are still present in our live set and we are constantly being asked by our fans if we would ever consider re-recording any of them. Those original recordings are timeless and will always be there but we thought what harm can it do to give them a full metal makeover and inject new life into them. They deserve it!"



Cliff Evans added, "We approached US label Cleopatra Records to see if they would be interested in releasing the album. They jumped on it straight away and suggested the possibility of adding some special guests on the album. Maybe some artists who were influenced by TANK back in the 80's. Great idea! We recruited Cradle of Filth frontman Dani Filth to record a version of 'Shellshock' in his own unique style and also German thrash legend Tom Angelripper from Sodom who has taken 'Power of the Hunter' to another insane level."

Tracklisting

1. Walking Barefoot Over Glass

2. Power Of the Hunter feat. Tom Angelripper (Sodom)

3. Just Like Something From Hell

4. (He Fell in Love with a) Stormtrooper

5. This Means War

6. Shellshock feat. Dani Filth (Cradle of Filth)

7. W.M.L.A.

8. Honour and Blood

9. Blood, Guts and Beer

10. Echoes of a Distant Battle

11. The War Drags Ever On





Related Stories

Serj Tankian Addresses System Of A Down Issues

Marty Friedman Plots New Live Release- The Osbournes- System of a Down's Serj Tankian Doing Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown- Hawthorne Heights- more

Serj Tankian Helps Prophets of Rage Tribute Chris Cornell

Tank Reveal Identity Of Their New Lead Singer

Tankard Release 'One Foot In The Grave' Video

Post Malone Crushes Cars In A Tank In New Online Video

Tankard Announce New Album 'One Foot In The Grave'

Serj Tankian Rocks 'Game of Thrones' Concert Experience

Tankard Recording New Album 'One Foot In The Grave'

More Tank News

Share this article



