Whitesnake Release New Video And Confirm Album Details

02-15-2019
Whitesnake

(hennemusic) Whitesnake are premiering a video for "Shut Up & Kiss Me", the lead single from their forthcoming album, "Flesh & Blood." The band also revealed more details about the album release.

"We've got some really dark energy going on in the world right now, so we're gonna write and record a fun, knees up, song about falling in love with a fabulous babe," says David Coverdale. "You're over-talking, over-compensating and she just looks at you, takes the reins and says, 'Shut Up And Kiss Me!' and that's it!!

"My video director and creative partner Tyler Bourns and I discussed a great storyline for the video, which involves a surprise guest: my fabulous old white Jaguar. We ended up cleaning and detailing it, as it has been in storage since I moved to Lake Tahoe, then we dusted off my old turquoise silk jacket from the original 'Here I Go Again' video and I was thinking, "man, this is going to be fun!" It's a respectful acknowledgment and positive nod to the past, just fun stuff."

Due May 10, the band's thirteenth studio set presents 13 new tracks with Coverdale joined by a lineup featuring guitarists Reb Beach and Joel Hoekstra, bassist Michael Devin, keyboardist Michele Luppi and drummer Tommy Aldridge.

"Flesh & Blood" will be released in multiple formats, including CD, CD+DVD Deluxe Edition, 2LP sets in various colors, and a Super Luxury Boxset, which will deliver the CD+DVD Deluxe Edition, 2LP, a poster and a numbered lithograph.

Whitesnake will perform tunes from the project when they launch a spring US tour in Newkirk, OK on April 12. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


