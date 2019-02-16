News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Of Mice & Men Streaming New Song 'How To Survive'

02-16-2019
Of Mice Men

Of Mice & Men are streaming a brand new single called "How To Survive." The song is the first taste of what the band has been up to with producer Josh Wilbur.

Frontman Aaron Pauley had this to say about the track, "How To Survive is an anthem for those who have been at the receiving end of unmerited and targeted hatred and abuse.

"It's for the kid who was bullied, beat up, and ignored in school. It's for the teenager who was told that they'll never amount to anything and that their thoughts, feelings, and opinions don't matter to the world.

"It's for the person who has been told that they're worthless, useless, or not good enough, time and time again. It's for the person who's repeatedly been targeted by those who only seek to tear others around them down.

"This song is for them. This song is for me. I am them, and I'm still standing. So, turn it up. Feel the rage. If you, too, are that person, you will know it well, and it will greet you like an old friend." Check it out here.


