Chester Bennington's Legacy Continues With New Generation

The musical legacy of Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington is continuing on with a new generation with his son Jaime revisiting some of the material from the late singer's past.

Jaime has teamed up with Chester's early band Grey Daze to rerecord some of the group's material from the early 1990s with Korn's Brian 'Head' Welch and James 'Munky' Shaffer, along with Bush star Chris Trainer and P.O.D.'s Marcos Curiel.

Grey Daze had this to say via Facebook, "Chester would have been so very proud of his son Jaime Bennington. We had Jaime sing along with his father last night at NRG Recording Studios and his voice is great! Sounds a lot like his father and we were all very proud to be a part of it."





Related Stories

Linkin Park Star Reactions To Mark Morton's Chester Bennington Collaboration

Lamb Of God's Mark Morton Streams Chester Bennington Collaboration

Slash Has Unreleased Collaboration With Chester Bennington 2018 In Review

Slash Has Unreleased Collaboration With Chester Bennington

The Veer Union Unplug For Chester Bennington Tribute

Daron Malakian Was Shocked By Chester Bennington Suicide

Linkin Park's Chester Bennington Tributed By A Life To Live

Chester Bennington's Widow Promotes Five Signs For Singer's Birthday

Chester Bennington's Widow Has Birthday Request For Fans

More Chester Bennington News

Share this article



