Chester Bennington's Legacy Continues With New Generation
02-18-2019
The musical legacy of Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington is continuing on with a new generation with his son Jaime revisiting some of the material from the late singer's past.
Jaime has teamed up with Chester's early band Grey Daze to rerecord some of the group's material from the early 1990s with Korn's Brian 'Head' Welch and James 'Munky' Shaffer, along with Bush star Chris Trainer and P.O.D.'s Marcos Curiel.
Grey Daze had this to say via Facebook, "Chester would have been so very proud of his son Jaime Bennington. We had Jaime sing along with his father last night at NRG Recording Studios and his voice is great! Sounds a lot like his father and we were all very proud to be a part of it."
