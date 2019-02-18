Lamb Of God's Mark Morton Reveals Lineup For Solo Band

Lamb Of God guitarist Mark Morton has revealed the lineup of musicians who will be backing him on his upcoming North American tour in support of his solo album.

Morton's debut solo record "Anesthetic" is set to hit stores on March 1st and he will be teaming up with Light the Torch (featuring Howard Jones of Killswitch Engage fame, and former members of Bleeding Through and All Shall Perish) for a coheadlining tour a couple weeks later.

Mark recently revealed the lineup of his solo band. He said, "I'm thrilled to announce the remaining members of the band for my upcoming tour in support of Anesthetic!

"Joining me will be Mark Morales (Sons Of Texas) on lead vocals, Doc Coyle (Bad Wolves) on guitar, Nick Villarreal (Sons Of Texas) on bass, and Art Cruz (Prong, Winds Of Plague) on the drums.

"We are all looking forward to bringing these songs to the stage and we're planning some special guest appearances along the way."

Tour Dates:

3/13 - Richmond, VA - Broadberry

3/14 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts

3/15 - Toronto, ON - Lees Palace

3/16 - Montreal, QC - Astral

3/18 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

3/19 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theater

3/21 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge

3/23 - Colorado Springs, CO - Black Sheep

3/25 - Los Angeles, CA - Roxy

3/26 - Phoenix, AZ - Club Red





