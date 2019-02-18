Lullwater Release 'Empty Chamber' Video

Alt rockers Lullwater have released a music video for their song "Empty Chamber." The track comes from their brand new album "Voodoo", which is set to hit stores this Friday (Feb. 22nd).

Frontman John Strickland had this to say about the song, "We all have experienced and been in a moment of excruciating emotional pain and 'Empty Chamber' was written during one of those moments.

"The song has an upbeat tempo and happy melodic vibe but the lyrics are depressing and filled with anxiety. Sometimes everything in life can be going great but you still struggle with emotional pain and confusion. I feel 'Empty Chamber' embodies that emotion." -

Fans can catch the band on the road right now on Sevendust's current U.S. tour that also features Tremonti and Cane Hill. Watch the video here





