Queensryche Streaming New Song 'Blood Of The Levant'

(hennemusic) Queensryche are streaming audio of their brand new track "Blood Of The Levant" as the latest preview to their forthcoming album "The Verdict."

It's the third song issued in advance of the March 1 release of the band's 15th record, following the lead single, "Man The Machine", and "Dark Reverie."

"The Verdict is the most metal and the most progressive record we have made in a long time," says guitarist Michael Wilton. "I couldn't possibly be more excited for everyone to hear this."

The project was produced, mixed, and mastered by Zeuss (Rob Zombie, Iced Earth, Hatebreed) at Uberbeatz in Lynwood, WA, Planet-Z in Wilbraham, MA and Watershed Studio in Seattle, WA. Listen to the song here.

