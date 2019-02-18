Silverstein Revisiting Their Early Days On New Album Silverstein have announced that they are self-releasing a brand new album called "Redux: The First 10 Years" this spring in various formats including digitally, on cassette, CD and four different limited edition vinyl versions. As the name suggests, the record will find the band revisiting some of the songs from their first decade with recorded versions. Frontman Shane Told explains, "The goal was to update the recordings and make them sound the best they can - not change the songs from what has made them resonate with people for so long. "You're going to hear the clarity and dynamics in a new way, but the magic of the original songs is kept intact. It's going to be fun for fans to crank these up and really hear the songs the way they were meant to be heard. "We chose the songs that we thought needed the most in terms of a sound update, and also which songs have spoken to our fans the most. Re-recording 'Bleeds No More,' a song I wrote in my bedroom 17 years ago, was a very cool experience as well, as was remembering the entire Discovering the Waterfront recording experience." Paul Koehler had this to say, "I remember writing these songs in basements, demoing them with friends, and testing them on the road. Starting as a hobby, then given the opportunity to fulfil a dream, and all of sudden finding myself in the middle of a real music career. These songs are a cross-section from the early material that helped define our band, along with my own life." Josh Bradford said, "After so many years, it's a lot of fun for me to revisit these old albums and be transported back in time to when we were creating them. Even through the rose-colored lens of nostalgia, it's hard not to notice how much recording technology has changed and how much we have grown as musicians in the time since. With this in mind, we've decided to give a selection of our favorite tunes a sonic update. These songs clearly mean a lot to people, so we've tried our very best to honor the original recordings while making them sound more modern and polished." Paul Marc Rousseau added, "These updated versions breathe new life into songs I've loved for as long as I can remember. Our goal was to put some polish on old performances while staying faithful to the original arrangements, and though it was challenging deciphering some of the forgotten and buried parts. I had a great time doing it." Billy Hamilton concludes, "The great thing about this collection is that it's not just mine, it's not just Silverstein's. It's yours, it's all of ours, and this is our chance to revisit our cherished songs, memories and feelings." Redux: The First 10 Years Tracklisting:

1. "Smashed Into Pieces"

2. "Smile In Your Sleep"

3. "American Dream"

4. "Bleeds No More"

5. "My Heroine"

6. "Vices"

7. "Your Sword vs My Dagger"

8. "If You Could See Into My Soul"

9. "Giving Up"

10. "Still Dreaming" (Acoustic)

11. "Red Light Pledge"

12. "Call It Karma"

