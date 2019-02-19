News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Singled Out: Kat Holland's The One

02-19-2019
Kat Holland

Kat Holland has released a new single called "The One," from her forthcoming EP, Retrovision, (due out in March). To celebrate we asked Kat to tell us about the song. Here is the story:

I wrote, "The One" during a chapter in my life that was very difficult. During this time, I was forced to be away from many people that I loved. I experienced many moments where I was sort of "daydreaming" or reminiscing on past experiences that I had with my loved ones. This particular song reminisces on when I first met my significant other of now five years.

I was longing to be back in that moment, where life was so carefree and joyful. We met in the month of April, and we woke up every morning to the cool mountain breeze sweeping in through the window. As I was reminiscing on these moments in my life, I decided to sit down and start writing about it. There were so many moments, so many memories that came flooding into my mind when I sat down and began to put it on paper.

We met in college, and in the fist few months of our relationship I remember waking up to my alarm every morning that I had set to go to class and thinking, "I just want to stay right here." I didn't want to get out of bed, I couldn't imagine myself being happier anywhere else. As I wrote these words in the chorus, flashes and memories kept coming into my mind. I can honestly say when I wrote this song it was almost as if it had been something on the tip of my tongue for months just waiting to be said.

Those memories are something that will grasp onto my mind for as long as I live, and I am grateful that in a time of despair I was able to express the detail of them in a way that many can relate to. This song carried me through a time that I didn't see the light at the end of the tunnel. It helped me see the light.

