Devin Townsend Releases 'Genesis' Video

Devin Townsend has released a music video for his new song "Genesis." The track comes from his forthcoming album "Empath", which will be released in multiple formats on March 29th.

Townsend had this to say, "It's with great pride - and a healthy dose of trepidation - that I can finally present to you a song from the Empath record. In each album cycle there is the dilemma over which track we 'lead' with, not only to get people excited, but also to give an accurate overview of the project.

"As the musical nature of Empath shifts from track to track, from musical theatre, death metal, prog free jazz and more commercial thing, it was a hard decision.

"Some people wanted the relatively straightforward song Spirits Will Collide while others wanted a more cinematic banging track like Evermore. We ultimately chose to go with the opening track Genesis as it not only features around five different stylistic shifts, but also includes all three drummers, the choir, the orchestra, and basically the kitchen sink as well."

He says that the new track is "ultimately about facing fear, as well as analysing one's relationship with one's past in order to progress," and adds: "The record has an overarching theme of what I like to view as 'hope' in chaotic times.

"I have been working on this record for more than a year, and it represents a kind of shift for me in my personal and professional world that I am quite proud of. It's the first time in quite a few years I have made an album like this, and I think if nothing else, Genesis represents the chaotic nature of the project - and the world at large currently - in the most accurate way I can do at this stage of life." Listen to it here





Related Stories

Devin Townsend Announces First Tour Leg For Empath Album

Devin Townsend Announces Solo Acoustic Tour

Devin Townsend Project Release Live Orchestra Performance Of Classic Song

Devin Townsend Launching ERAS Series

Devin Townsend Project Release Video To Mark Riff Lord Award

Devin Townsend Project Announce U.S. Tour

More Devin Townsend News

Share this article



