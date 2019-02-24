Judas Priest Plan Surprises For Upcoming Tour

Judas Priest guitarist Richie Faulkner says that the band plans to include some surprise rarities on their North American tour with Uriah Heep, after they surprised fans in Paris with the first performance of "Killing Machine" since 1978.

Faulkner told 100.5 in Atlanta, "We're working up new songs for the setlist for this go-around. There'll be a few surprises in there - some songs that maybe people haven't heard for a long time, or ever from the band.

"So it's exciting just to see people's faces when you throw a new song in there or a blast from the past. We're looking forward to coming back through. It's a slightly different stage production. We've got some new ideas for that as well. So it's going to be an exciting tour. We can't wait to get back out there."

The band will be launching dates in Australia, New Zealand and Japan in March before kicking off the North American tour on May 3rd in Hollywood, FL.





