Katatonia Expand 'Night Is The New Day' For 10th Anniversary

Katatonia have expanded their "Night Is The New Day" for a deluxe reissue. They are releasing the new version to celebrate the record's 10 anniversary and they plan to play the album in full during upcoming European tour dates.

The reissue will hit stores on May 17th and will feature a 5.1 surround mix by Bruce Soord, new cover art from Travis Smith and a limited edition deluxe version will be loaded with b-sides, live tracks, remixes and more.

Anders Nystrom had this to say, "We, and many others, look upon this album as one of the most well produced, dark and atmospheric albums within our discography.

"It spawned new classics with Forsaker and Day And Then The Shade that have rarely left our live repertoire. As a band, we dug deep into ourselves to deliver the epic ballad Departer as well as the folk song undertones of Idle Blood, Inheritance, The Promise Of Deceit and Onward Into Battle.

"Then there is the rich contrast of dynamics in songs like The Longest Year, Liberation, New Night and Ashen but we also slowed things down further to impending doom with the song Nephilim.

"All of these songs glued this album together like pillars carrying the weight of both our night and day."





