Metallica Hardwired For Hot Tours Glory

Metallica recently launched the latest leg of their WorldWired tour and last week landed on Billboard's Hot Tours recap after added another $10.3 million during January to the blockbuster tour's gross earning to date.

The band has now brought in a massive $155.9 million from the tour in support of their latest album "Hardwired... To Self-Destruct", which they began back in 2016, according to Billboard.

The band kicked off the latest North American leg on January 18th at the BOK center in Tulsa. With their highest grossing show taking place in Cleveland with $2.5 million and the biggest attendance happening at the

Metallica restarted their most recent North American leg on Jan. 18 at the PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC. With total tickets for the trek so far coming in at 1,554,470.





