Overkill Release 'Welcome To The Garden State' Video

Overkill have released a video for their song "Welcome To The Garden State." The track comes from their brand new studio album "The Wings Of War".

Frontman Bobby 'Blitz' Ellsworth had this to say about the Tommy Jones directed clip,"Not before in our video history have we presented something so artistically-seedy.

"This is due to the brilliant yet twisted vision of the editing room genius, behind the camera magic and damn tenacity of Mr Tommy Jones - a good standing card-carrying Jersey Boy, who did the band and the state proud.

"We had verbalised the story line to Tommy, who fully got it and we all created something to be proud of. So when you visit the Garden State, see or hear something that is different for you and you think, 'Hmmmm, that's not the way we do it at home.' Remember this, you're not at home anymore... are you?" Watch it here





