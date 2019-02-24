News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Peter Frampton Reveals That Health Issue Is Behind Farewell Tour

02-24-2019
Peter Frampton

(hennemusic) Peter Frampton has revealed details of a debilitating health issue that is behind the timing of his newly-announced farewell tour. CBS This Morning: Saturday co-host Anthony Mason reports that, after a fall on stage about three and half years ago, the guitarist was diagnosed with inclusion body myositis, a rare and incurable inflammatory condition which causes muscles to weaken slowly.

The disease progressed gradually, but sometime after he came off tour last fall, Frampton says he felt the effects speed up and he started to make plans to leave the road after a particularly bad fall while on vacation with his daughter in Maui.

"What will happen, unfortunately, is that it affects the finger flexors," the rocker tells Mason in an interview featured on the February 23 edition of the CBS program. "That's the first telltale sign is the flexors, you know. So for a guitar player, it's not very good."

While he's already felt the effects in his fingers, Frampton is still able to play guitar well right now. "But in a year's time, maybe not so good," he explains. "I'm a perfectionist and I do not want to go out there and feel like, 'Oh I can't, this isn't good.' That would be a nightmare for me. I've been playing guitar for 60 years. Started when I was eight and now I'm 68. So, I've had a very good run.

"The reason I'm calling it the 'farewell tour,' is because I know that I will be at the top of my game for this tour and I will make it through this and people won't be saying, 'Oh you know, he can't play as good.' I can. But we just don't know for how long." Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Peter Frampton Reveals That Health Issue Is Behind Farewell Tour

Peter Frampton Announces Farewell Tour

Steve Miller Band Announce 50th Anniversary Tour With Peter Frampton

Peter Frampton Reveals How Bowie Showed Him The Way Back

Peter Frampton Apologizes For Minnesota Concert Incident

Steve Miller Band And Peter Frampton Team For Summer Tour

More Peter Frampton News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Sammy Hagar All For Original Van Halen Reunion- Peter Frampton Reveals That Health Issue Is Behind Farewell Tour- Slash Captured Recent Concert For Upcoming DVD- Metallica- more

KISS Expecting An Emotional End To The Band- Capsize Remove Member Following Sexual Misconduct Allegation- Peter Frampton Announces Farewell Tour- Mike Shinoda- more

Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan Reveals 1st Song From Solo Album- Eddie Van Halen Makes Debut Album Anniversary With Special Release- Monkees' Peter Tork Dead At 77- more

Guns N' Roses Reunion Album Talks- Rush Star Guests On New Song Streaming Online- Sammy Hagar And The Circle Release 'Trust Fund Baby' Video- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Sammy Hagar All For Original Van Halen Reunion

Peter Frampton Reveals That Health Issue Is Behind Farewell Tour

Slash Captured Recent Concert For Upcoming DVD

Metallica Hardwired For Hot Tours Glory

Judas Priest Plan Surprises For Upcoming Tour

Devin Townsend Releases 'Genesis' Video

Overkill Release 'Welcome To The Garden State' Video

Katatonia Expand 'Night Is The New Day' For 10th Anniversary

KISS Expecting An Emotional End To The Band

Capsize Remove Member Following Sexual Misconduct Allegation

Peter Frampton Announces Farewell Tour

Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda Shares Two New Songs

Led Zeppelin Launch 50th Anniversary Playlist Program

Foreigner Share Video Of 1978 Classic Song Performance

Mike & The Mechanics Stream Out Of The Blue Title Song

Singled Out: Silvertung's Done My Best

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

The Best Films of 2018

Caught In The Act: Panic! At The Disco Live

Americana Kitchen - Come and Get It

5 Star: Matt Nathanson - Sings His Sad Heart

A Bowie Celebration: The David Bowie Alumni Tour

Valentine's Day Gift Guide

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Valentine's Day Edition

Rock Reads: Nashville Songwriter Vol. II

Rock Reads: Counting Down Elvis: His 100 Finest Songs

Rock Reads: Metaphysical Graffiti

Road Trip: Road Trip Canton, Ohio: A Super Trip to the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Rock Reads: The Clash: All The Albums, All The Songs And Led Zeppelin: All The Albums, All The Songs (Expanded Edition)

Rock Reads: No Cameras Allowed: My Career as an Outlaw Rock and Roll Photographer

Rock Reads: Bruce Springsteen: An Illustrated Biography

2019 Southern Rock Cruise Part 3: Southern Rock's New Generation

- more

Pick Of The Week


Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.