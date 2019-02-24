Slash Captured Recent Concert For Upcoming DVD

(hennemusic) Guns N' Roses legend Slash has confirmed that his February 20 show at London's Eventim Apollo with Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators was filmed for a future DVD release.



"London, that was a f***ing blast!," tweeted Slash after the concert. "I'm glad we captured the night on video! Thanks for a truly memorable evening! RnFnR!"



"Thank you to all of our Dammily in the UK," posted bassist Todd Kerns the following day. "What an amazing time capped off with filming a dvd last night at the legendary Apollo in London. Can't wait til next time. Paris, you are next! The insanity continues!"



The London gig was the fourth and final UK date of the band's current European tour in support of their latest album, "Living The Dream." Slash recently shared a behind the scenes video look at the trek with footage from the February 12 stop in Poland; the group will wrap up the series in Lisbon, Portugal on March 15. here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





