Slash Captured Recent Concert For Upcoming DVD
02-24-2019
(hennemusic) Guns N' Roses legend Slash has confirmed that his February 20 show at London's Eventim Apollo with Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators was filmed for a future DVD release.
