News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Slash Captured Recent Concert For Upcoming DVD

02-24-2019
Slash

(hennemusic) Guns N' Roses legend Slash has confirmed that his February 20 show at London's Eventim Apollo with Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators was filmed for a future DVD release.

"London, that was a f***ing blast!," tweeted Slash after the concert. "I'm glad we captured the night on video! Thanks for a truly memorable evening! RnFnR!"

"Thank you to all of our Dammily in the UK," posted bassist Todd Kerns the following day. "What an amazing time capped off with filming a dvd last night at the legendary Apollo in London. Can't wait til next time. Paris, you are next! The insanity continues!"

The London gig was the fourth and final UK date of the band's current European tour in support of their latest album, "Living The Dream." Slash recently shared a behind the scenes video look at the trek with footage from the February 12 stop in Poland; the group will wrap up the series in Lisbon, Portugal on March 15. here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Slash Captured Recent Concert For Upcoming DVD

Slash Goes Behind The Scene Of Tour In New Video

Slash Announces North American Solo Band Tour

Slash and Sammy Hagar Guest On Eagles Legend's New Album

Slash Excited To Swap Stadiums For Small Venues 2018 In Review

Slash Has Unreleased Collaboration With Chester Bennington 2018 In Review

Reunited Guns N' Roses Want To Make New Music Says Slash 2018 In Review

Guns N' Roses' Slash Recalls Reuniting With Axl Rose 2018 In Review

Velvet Revolver Turned Down By Slash Singer

Slash Release Live 'Mind Your Manners' Video

More Slash News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Sammy Hagar All For Original Van Halen Reunion- Peter Frampton Reveals That Health Issue Is Behind Farewell Tour- Slash Captured Recent Concert For Upcoming DVD- Metallica- more

KISS Expecting An Emotional End To The Band- Capsize Remove Member Following Sexual Misconduct Allegation- Peter Frampton Announces Farewell Tour- Mike Shinoda- more

Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan Reveals 1st Song From Solo Album- Eddie Van Halen Makes Debut Album Anniversary With Special Release- Monkees' Peter Tork Dead At 77- more

Guns N' Roses Reunion Album Talks- Rush Star Guests On New Song Streaming Online- Sammy Hagar And The Circle Release 'Trust Fund Baby' Video- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Sammy Hagar All For Original Van Halen Reunion

Peter Frampton Reveals That Health Issue Is Behind Farewell Tour

Slash Captured Recent Concert For Upcoming DVD

Metallica Hardwired For Hot Tours Glory

Judas Priest Plan Surprises For Upcoming Tour

Devin Townsend Releases 'Genesis' Video

Overkill Release 'Welcome To The Garden State' Video

Katatonia Expand 'Night Is The New Day' For 10th Anniversary

KISS Expecting An Emotional End To The Band

Capsize Remove Member Following Sexual Misconduct Allegation

Peter Frampton Announces Farewell Tour

Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda Shares Two New Songs

Led Zeppelin Launch 50th Anniversary Playlist Program

Foreigner Share Video Of 1978 Classic Song Performance

Mike & The Mechanics Stream Out Of The Blue Title Song

Singled Out: Silvertung's Done My Best

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

The Best Films of 2018

Caught In The Act: Panic! At The Disco Live

Americana Kitchen - Come and Get It

5 Star: Matt Nathanson - Sings His Sad Heart

A Bowie Celebration: The David Bowie Alumni Tour

Valentine's Day Gift Guide

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Valentine's Day Edition

Rock Reads: Nashville Songwriter Vol. II

Rock Reads: Counting Down Elvis: His 100 Finest Songs

Rock Reads: Metaphysical Graffiti

Road Trip: Road Trip Canton, Ohio: A Super Trip to the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Rock Reads: The Clash: All The Albums, All The Songs And Led Zeppelin: All The Albums, All The Songs (Expanded Edition)

Rock Reads: No Cameras Allowed: My Career as an Outlaw Rock and Roll Photographer

Rock Reads: Bruce Springsteen: An Illustrated Biography

2019 Southern Rock Cruise Part 3: Southern Rock's New Generation

- more

Pick Of The Week


Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.