Elton John 'Rocketman' Biopic Trailer Released

02-25-2019
Elton John

The official trailer for the forthcoming Elton John biopic has been released. The film, entitled "Rocketman," will be hitting theaters in North America on May 31st.

The film was directed by Dexter Fletcher and stars Taron Egerton as Elton and the actor sings the songs in the film. Music producer Giles Martin had this to say about Taron's performance:

"Elton said, 'I don't think I've ever heard anyone sing my songs better than Taron.' The great thing about Elton is that he wants Taron's interpretation of his songs. I don't think there's anyone in the world who could have played Elton - it's Taron's role." Watch the trailer here.


