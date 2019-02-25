Neal Schon Launches Journey Through Time Tour

(hennemusic) Journey founder and guitarist Neal Schon launched his "Journey Through Time" tour at the Fox Theater in Oakland, CA on February 23, and video from opening night is streaming online.



According to setlist.fm, the guitarist delivered a 25-song set of classic tracks and deep cuts from the San Francisco band's catalog at the official tour launch, following a preview gig a night earlier at the Jackson Rancheria Casino in Jackson, CA.



Schon was joined for the 2-hour, 40-minute show by his Journey and Santana bandmate Gregg Rolie, former Journey member Deen Castronovo on vocals and drums, Marco Mendoza on bass and vocals, multi-instrumentalist Marti Frederiksen, and Chris Collins on guitar and keys.



The evening began with a pair of songs from Journey's second album, 1976's "Look Into The Future", including "I'm Gonna Leave You" and the title track, before winding its way through the group's extensive history, including rarely-performed tracks fans haven't heard live in years.



"We're really going to play anything that's in our repertoire - anything that Journey has recorded," said Schon when announced the series. "I plan on mixing it up a lot and not playing the same set. Stuff from our first three records - we're going to update that a little bit - and have some fun jamming!"



Opening night came to a close with the Journey hits "Any Way You Want It" and "Don't Stop Believin'", and a finale of Santana's "Black Magic Woman/Gypsy Queen."



"Want to thank you all for the most amazing evening!," tweeted Schon after the show. "God Bless You All."



The Journey Through Time will continue with a March 1 show at The Van Buren in Phoenix, AZ and a March 2 date at The Orpheum in Los Angeles, CA. Watch videos from the show here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Journey's Neal Schon Can't Wait To Hit The Stage Following Surgery

Journey's Neal Schon Has Organ Removed In Emergency Surgery

Neal Schon Expands Journey Through Time Tour

Journey's Neal Schon Invites Steve Perry To Join Him On Tour

Neal Schon Announces Initial Journey Through Time Tour Dates

Steve Perry Addresses Idea Of Collaboration With Journey's Neal Schon 2018 In Review

Neal Schon Eyeing Journey Through Time Tour 2018 In Review

Journey's Neal Schon Invites Steve Perry To Recording Studio 2018 In Review

Journey's Neal Schon Takes On Elder Care Abuse

More Neal Schon News

Share this article



