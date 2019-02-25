News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Queen Rock Academy Awards As Bohemian Rhapsody Wins Four Oscars

02-25-2019
Queen

(hennemusic) Queen opened the 2019 Academy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday as their biopic, "Bohemian Rhapsody", took home four Oscars at the 91st annual ceremony.

Queen and Adam Lambert delivered a medley of the band's 1977 classics "We Will Rock You" and "We Are The Champions" at the Dolby Theatre event, which saw the film awarded Best Actor honors to Rami Malek for his portrayal of Freddie Mercury, and technical production honors in the fields of Sound Editing, Sound Mixing and Film Editing.

"Thank you Queen. Thank you guys for allowing me to be the tiniest part of your phenomenal, extraordinary legacy. I am forever in your debt," said Malek while accepting his award. "We made a film about a gay man, an immigrant, who lived his life just unapologetically himself. The fact that I'm celebrating him and his story with you tonight is proof that we're longing for stories like this. I am the son of immigrants from Egypt, I'm a first-generation American, and part of my story is being written right now."

Directed by Dexter Fletcher, "Bohemian Rhapsody" follows Queen from their creation in 1970 through to their legendary 1985 Live Aid appearance; a recently-released and expanded home edition of the project is available on digital, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD. Watch the performance and Queen related video clips from the broadcast here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Queen Rock Academy Awards As Bohemian Rhapsody Wins Four Oscars

Queen And Adam Lambert To Rock The Oscars

Queensryche Streaming New Song 'Blood Of The Levant'

Queensryche Announce Summer Tour

Queen Classic Rocks Super Bowl Commercial

Rami Malek Wins Screen Actors Guild Award for Bohemian Rhapsody

Queen Bohemian Rhapsody Biopic Nominated For Five Oscars

Queensryche Streaming New Song 'Dark Reverie'

Queen's Adam Lambert Made Secret Cameo In Bohemian Rhapsody

Queen Bohemian Rhapsody Biopic Nominated For Seven BAFTA Awards

More Queen News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Guns N' Roses' Axl Rose Working On 'Really Cool' New Music- Queen Rock Academy Awards As Bohemian Rhapsody Wins Four Oscars- Neal Schon Launches Journey Tour- more

Sammy Hagar All For Original Van Halen Reunion- Peter Frampton Reveals That Health Issue Is Behind Farewell Tour- Slash Captured Recent Concert For Upcoming DVD- Metallica- more

KISS Expecting An Emotional End To The Band- Capsize Remove Member Following Sexual Misconduct Allegation- Peter Frampton Announces Farewell Tour- Mike Shinoda- more

Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan Reveals 1st Song From Solo Album- Eddie Van Halen Makes Debut Album Anniversary With Special Release- Monkees' Peter Tork Dead At 77- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Guns N' Roses' Axl Rose Working On 'Really Cool' New Music

Queen Rock Academy Awards As Bohemian Rhapsody Wins Four Oscars

Neal Schon Launches Journey Through Time Tour

Elton John 'Rocketman' Biopic Trailer Released

Blessthefall Drop Capsize From Tour Amid Allegations

All That Remains Singer Not A Fan Of Oli Herbert's Widow

AC/DC's Angus Young Celebrated With Limited Edition Rock Iconz

George Strait Announce Two New Arena Concerts

Origin Announces New Anniversary Album

Reissue Of 1975 Performance Presented By Paul and Linda McCartney Coming

Singled Out: Dearling's Silver And Gold

Sammy Hagar All For Original Van Halen Reunion

Peter Frampton Reveals That Health Issue Is Behind Farewell Tour

Slash Captured Recent Concert For Upcoming DVD

Metallica Hardwired For Hot Tours Glory

Judas Priest Plan Surprises For Upcoming Tour

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Caught In The Act: Elton John's Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour

The Best Films of 2018

Caught In The Act: Panic! At The Disco Live

Americana Kitchen - Come and Get It

5 Star: Matt Nathanson - Sings His Sad Heart

A Bowie Celebration: The David Bowie Alumni Tour

Valentine's Day Gift Guide

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Valentine's Day Edition

Rock Reads: Nashville Songwriter Vol. II

Rock Reads: Counting Down Elvis: His 100 Finest Songs

Rock Reads: Metaphysical Graffiti

Road Trip: Road Trip Canton, Ohio: A Super Trip to the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Rock Reads: The Clash: All The Albums, All The Songs And Led Zeppelin: All The Albums, All The Songs (Expanded Edition)

Rock Reads: No Cameras Allowed: My Career as an Outlaw Rock and Roll Photographer

Rock Reads: Bruce Springsteen: An Illustrated Biography

- more

Pick Of The Week


Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.