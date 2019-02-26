News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Alan Parsons Reveals Collaboration With Jason Mraz

02-26-2019
Alan Parsons

Rock veteran Alan Parsons is streaming a brand new track called "Miracle" that features Jason Mraz on vocals. The track comes from Parsons' new album "The Secret" which is set to be released on April 26th.

Alan had this to say about the collaboration with Mraz, "I met Jason two years ago through a neighbor who grows coffee on his ranch. Jason wanted to grow coffee himself and our neighbor, Jay was kind enough to introduce us since we had mutual musical interests. For 'Miracle', Jason recorded his vocals in Dallas while I listened in Santa Barbara and we sent files back and forth, resulting in this song. Thus proving that you don't necessarily have to be in the same studio with someone to create music. This was also the case with Lou Gramm on the track "Sometimes", which he sang in New York.

Mraz added, "'Eye In The Sky' is a song I have a very early memory of, strapped in the backseat of my mom's green Fiat, 1982. Alan Parsons is on the radio and I'm singing along, harmonizing. That sound of rich harmony over magical words would stick with me for my whole life and ultimately become what my own career is about, trying to solve universal quandaries through song craft."

When Mraz heard "Miracle", he said, "I loved it. It sounded like a song right off of 'Eye In The Sky'. As if no time had passed, proving time might just be a construct after all".Listen to the song here


Alan Parsons Reveals Collaboration With Jason Mraz

More Alan Parsons News

