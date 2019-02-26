News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Bring Me The Horizon Announce North American Tour

02-26-2019
Bring Me The Horizon

Bring Me The Horizon have announced that they will returning to North America for a new headline tour this spring in support of their their UK chart topping album "amo".

The new U.S. and Canadian run will be dubbed the Second Base Tour and follows the band's previous North Amerian First Love trek and will feature support from SCARLXRD.

The trek will include headline dates and festival appearances and is set to kick off on May 5th with an appearance at this year's Welcome To Rockville.

The band will wrap up the tour on May 19th in Columbus, Ohio at Sonic Temple. See the dates below:

May 5 Jacksonville, FL Welcome To Rockville
May 7 Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE
May 8 Milwaukee, WI Eagles Ballroom
May 10 Philadelphia, PA The Met Philadelphia
May 11 Baltimore, MD MECU Pavilion
May 12 Rockingham, NC Rockingham
May 14 St. Louis, MO The Pageant
May 15 Indianapolis, IN Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
May 17 Toronto, ON RBC Echo Beach
May 18 Grand Rapids, MI 20 Monroe Live
May 19 Columbus, OH Sonic Temple


Related Stories


Bring Me the Horizon Frontman Ruptures Vocal Chord

Tragedy At Bring Me The Horizon Concert

Bring Me The Horizon Reveal New Song's Limp Bizkit Connection

Bring Me The Horizon Recruit Dani Filth For New Single

Bring Me The Horizon Announce New Album and Tour

Bleeding Through Frontman Calls Out The 'Bring Me The Horizon Effect'

Bring Me the Horizon's Oli Sykes Reflects On Chester Bennington's Influence

Bring Me the Horizon Recount Mount Kilimanjaro Climb

Bring Me the Horizon Recount Mount Kilimanjaro Climb

Bring Me the Horizon Recount Mount Kilimanjaro Climb

More Bring Me The Horizon News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Alice In Chains and Korn Announce Summer Tour- Iron Maiden Add Dates To American Legacy Of The Beast Tour- Heart Reveal Details For First Show Together In 3 Years- more

Guns N' Roses' Axl Rose Working On 'Really Cool' New Music- Queen Rock Academy Awards As Bohemian Rhapsody Wins Four Oscars- Neal Schon Launches Journey Tour- more

Sammy Hagar All For Original Van Halen Reunion- Peter Frampton Reveals That Health Issue Is Behind Farewell Tour- Slash Captured Recent Concert For Upcoming DVD- Metallica- more

KISS Expecting An Emotional End To The Band- Capsize Remove Member Following Sexual Misconduct Allegation- Peter Frampton Announces Farewell Tour- Mike Shinoda- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Alice In Chains and Korn Announce Summer Tour

Iron Maiden Add Dates To American Legacy Of The Beast Tour

Heart Reveal Details For First Show Together In Three Years

Stevie Nicks Celebrating Rock Hall Induction With New Releases

Bring Me The Horizon Announce North American Tour

Alan Parsons Reveals Collaboration With Jason Mraz

Queensryche Preview 'Blood Of The Levant' Video

Fates Warning Reuniting With Original Member At Upcoming Shows

Todd Rundgren Announces Utopia Live At The Chicago Theatre

Demon Hunter Release 'On My Side' Video

Aborted Part Ways With Member

Singled Out: Matt Pless' Ashtray

Guns N' Roses' Axl Rose Working On 'Really Cool' New Music

Queen Rock Academy Awards As Bohemian Rhapsody Wins Four Oscars

Neal Schon Launches Journey Through Time Tour

Elton John 'Rocketman' Biopic Trailer Released

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Caught In The Act: Elton John's Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour

The Best Films of 2018

Caught In The Act: Panic! At The Disco Live

Americana Kitchen - Come and Get It

5 Star: Matt Nathanson - Sings His Sad Heart

A Bowie Celebration: The David Bowie Alumni Tour

Valentine's Day Gift Guide

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Valentine's Day Edition

Rock Reads: Nashville Songwriter Vol. II

Rock Reads: Counting Down Elvis: His 100 Finest Songs

Rock Reads: Metaphysical Graffiti

Road Trip: Road Trip Canton, Ohio: A Super Trip to the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Rock Reads: The Clash: All The Albums, All The Songs And Led Zeppelin: All The Albums, All The Songs (Expanded Edition)

Rock Reads: No Cameras Allowed: My Career as an Outlaw Rock and Roll Photographer

Rock Reads: Bruce Springsteen: An Illustrated Biography

- more

Pick Of The Week


Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.