Bring Me The Horizon Announce North American Tour
02-26-2019
Bring Me The Horizon have announced that they will returning to North America for a new headline tour this spring in support of their their UK chart topping album "amo".
The new U.S. and Canadian run will be dubbed the Second Base Tour and follows the band's previous North Amerian First Love trek and will feature support from SCARLXRD.
The trek will include headline dates and festival appearances and is set to kick off on May 5th with an appearance at this year's Welcome To Rockville.
The band will wrap up the tour on May 19th in Columbus, Ohio at Sonic Temple. See the dates below:
May 5 Jacksonville, FL Welcome To Rockville
