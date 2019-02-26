Bring Me The Horizon Announce North American Tour

Bring Me The Horizon have announced that they will returning to North America for a new headline tour this spring in support of their their UK chart topping album "amo".

The new U.S. and Canadian run will be dubbed the Second Base Tour and follows the band's previous North Amerian First Love trek and will feature support from SCARLXRD.

The trek will include headline dates and festival appearances and is set to kick off on May 5th with an appearance at this year's Welcome To Rockville.

The band will wrap up the tour on May 19th in Columbus, Ohio at Sonic Temple. See the dates below:

May 5 Jacksonville, FL Welcome To Rockville

May 7 Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE

May 8 Milwaukee, WI Eagles Ballroom

May 10 Philadelphia, PA The Met Philadelphia

May 11 Baltimore, MD MECU Pavilion

May 12 Rockingham, NC Rockingham

May 14 St. Louis, MO The Pageant

May 15 Indianapolis, IN Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

May 17 Toronto, ON RBC Echo Beach

May 18 Grand Rapids, MI 20 Monroe Live

May 19 Columbus, OH Sonic Temple





Related Stories

Tragedy At Bring Me The Horizon Concert

Bring Me The Horizon Reveal New Song's Limp Bizkit Connection

Bring Me The Horizon Recruit Dani Filth For New Single

Bring Me The Horizon Announce New Album and Tour

Bleeding Through Frontman Calls Out The 'Bring Me The Horizon Effect'

Bring Me the Horizon's Oli Sykes Reflects On Chester Bennington's Influence

Bring Me the Horizon Recount Mount Kilimanjaro Climb

Bring Me the Horizon Recount Mount Kilimanjaro Climb

Bring Me the Horizon Recount Mount Kilimanjaro Climb

More Bring Me The Horizon News

Share this article



