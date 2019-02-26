News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Demon Hunter Release 'On My Side' Video

02-26-2019
Demon Hunter

Demon Hunter have released a music video for their track "On My Side". The song comes from their forthcoming album "War", which along with the companion record "Peace", are set to hit stores on March 1st.

Ryan Clark says that the clip :was filmed in Seattle by Andy Maier. For this - the first video from our new album, Warkeep things straightforward with regards to the overall approach. Though the video is strictly performance, we did have some fun by filming each setup the same way a number of times using different lighting scenarios in each.

"This meant performing it the exact same way (hand motions, body positioning) over and over, but ultimately allowed us to toggle between looks while maintaining the same general positioning, which gives a really cool effect in the end." Watch the video here.


