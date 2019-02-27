News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Cheap Trick In The Studio For Budokan Anniversary

02-27-2019
Cheap Trick

Cheap Trick celebrate the 40th anniversary of their landmark live album, "Cheat Trick At Budokan" in the latest episode of the syndicated radio show In The Studio With Redbeard: The Stories Behind History's Greatest Rock Bands.

The show's host Readbeard had this to say, "This month, Cheap Trick At Budokan , the live Japan-only album, got an official US release forty years ago after deejays like me had been playing a promotional-only version on the radio.

"There is the myth which has now become legend, repeated with so many assumptions that the revisionist history is now cited as fact across countless internet sites. But my guests Rick Nielsen and Robin Zander were there October 8, 1978 when American perennial opening act Cheap Trick from Rockford Illinois, with three studio albums, rave critical press clippings, but no US radio play due to powerful consultants perceiving them as a punk band, played the prestigious Tokyo Budokan and were greeted with screaming mobs of teen adulation and media saturation not seen in the usually reserved society since Beatlemania a dozen years earlier. Meanwhile, back in the homeland? Crickets." Listen to the episode here.


Related Stories


Cheap Trick In The Studio For Budokan Anniversary

Alice Cooper And Cheap Trick Jam Classic Hit

Cheap Trick Nearly Finished Tracking New Album

Foo Fighters Jam Classic Song With Cheap Trick Icon

Joe Perry Jams With Stone Temple Pilots and Cheap Trick Stars

Poison and Cheap Trick Launch North American Tour

Cheap Trick Streaming New Song 'The Summer Looks Good On You'

Cheap Trick's Next Album To Feature John Lennon Cover

Cheap Trick Frontman Robin Zander To Make Broadway Debut

Poison And Cheap Trick Announce North American Tour

More Cheap Trick News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Slash Surprised By Guns N' Roses Reunion- Queen and Adam Lambert Documentary Film Coming- Aerosmith Taking Deuces Are Wild Show Outside Of Vegas- more

Alice In Chains and Korn Announce Summer Tour- Iron Maiden Add Dates To American Legacy Of The Beast Tour- Heart Reveal Details For First Show Together In 3 Years- more

Guns N' Roses' Axl Rose Working On 'Really Cool' New Music- Queen Rock Academy Awards As Bohemian Rhapsody Wins Four Oscars- Neal Schon Launches Journey Tour- more

Sammy Hagar All For Original Van Halen Reunion- Peter Frampton Reveals That Health Issue Is Behind Farewell Tour- Slash Captured Recent Concert For Upcoming DVD- Metallica- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Slash Surprised By Guns N' Roses Reunion

Queen and Adam Lambert Documentary Film Coming

Aerosmith Taking Deuces Are Wild Show Outside Of Vegas

Elton John Duets Classic Hit With His Biopic Star

Cheap Trick In The Studio For Budokan Anniversary

Motley Crue To Be Grand Marshalls At NASCAR Race

Queensryche Release 'Blood Of The Levant' Video

Taking Back Sunday Add New Leg To 20th Anniversary Tour

Alice In Chains Release 'Rainer Fog' Lyric Video

Singled Out: Softspoken's Paradox

Alice In Chains and Korn Announce Summer Tour

Iron Maiden Add Dates To American Legacy Of The Beast Tour

Heart Reveal Details For First Show Together In Three Years

Stevie Nicks Celebrating Rock Hall Induction With New Releases

Bring Me The Horizon Announce North American Tour

Alan Parsons Reveals Collaboration With Jason Mraz

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Caught In The Act: Denny Laine Live AT The Arcada

Caught In The Act: Elton John's Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour

The Best Films of 2018

Caught In The Act: Panic! At The Disco Live

Americana Kitchen - Come and Get It

5 Star: Matt Nathanson - Sings His Sad Heart

A Bowie Celebration: The David Bowie Alumni Tour

Valentine's Day Gift Guide

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Valentine's Day Edition

Rock Reads: Nashville Songwriter Vol. II

Rock Reads: Counting Down Elvis: His 100 Finest Songs

Rock Reads: Metaphysical Graffiti

Road Trip: Road Trip Canton, Ohio: A Super Trip to the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Rock Reads: The Clash: All The Albums, All The Songs And Led Zeppelin: All The Albums, All The Songs (Expanded Edition)

Rock Reads: No Cameras Allowed: My Career as an Outlaw Rock and Roll Photographer

- more

Pick Of The Week


Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.